3 Classics Kristen Stewart Will Never Forget

We summarize part of Kristen Stewart’s filmography with the following podium of classic cars with which she shared filming. Do you know which ones we mean?

July 26, 2022 04:07 a.m.

Protagonist of films that they return to from time to time such as Panic Room, Adventureland and the Twilight Saga for his most loyal fans, Kristen Stewartafter playing Princess Diana at the hands of director Pablo Larraín, has repercussions again, now in streaming, with crimes of the future (MUBI) and seberg (Netflix).

But it has not only stood out in cinema. When she was called upon to perform in song videos, she usually did not disappoint. If she even she surely woke up the occasional sigh. Without further ado, we present the top 3 of her participation along with classic exponents of the automotive industry.

3) Rolls-Royce 1977

Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow 1977 from “If you really love nothing”.

We give third place on the podium to Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow 1977 that appears in the video clip of If you really love nothing (2018), one of the most consecrated songs of New Yorkers Interpol. Once again, Kristen Stewart showing off her indomitability, coming onto the scene from the trunk of the car and closing the video at the wheel of the same car.

2) 1936 Ford V8 Convertible

Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg and a 1936 Ford V8 Cabriolet filming Café Society.

Now we do see Kristen Stewart behind the wheel of a classic in one of her movies. It is a copy of the 1936 Ford V8 Convertible which appears in Cafe Society. The Stewart-Eisenberg duo had left a good feeling in Adventureland and the one directed by Woody Allen was the confirmation. Let’s get to know position 1…

1) 1968 Ford Mustang

Kristen Stewart and the 1968 Ford Mustang from Ride ’em on down.”

If it weren’t for the fact that it’s a video of The Rolling Stones, we’d all bet that it’s just another advertisement for the oval brand. In those 3:17 minutes, an impeccable Ford Mustang blue 1968 fastback is driven by Kristen Stewart, who had the honor of partnering with this classic American sports car in her collaboration with Jagger and company to Ride ‘Em On Down (2016).

Movies and music clips. Ford and Rolls-Royce, two brands that have also crossed paths during the filming of spencera film that earned her the nomination for Best Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards. A classic car podium that the Californian will never forget.