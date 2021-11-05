3 clever tricks to keep your feet warm in your shoes and immediately feel better even on the wettest and coldest days.

The arrival of the first cold weather was enough to make many remember what it feels like to have feet like two icicles.

A decidedly annoying condition that, very often, is the result of the colder temperatures of the surrounding environment, also associated with unsuitable footwear. Sometimes, this disorder is also linked to other problems. The phenomenon of cold feet, in fact, can also occur due to poor blood circulation. Or as a result of diabetes, thyroid malfunction or something else. Therefore, if the problem persists, it is a good idea to consult a specialist doctor.

In most cases, we can summarize by saying that cold feet are the symbol of the most chilly.

To no longer be afraid of the cold there are several practical and quick tricks. Below, we’ll show you 3 clever tricks to keep your feet warm in your shoes and instantly feel better even on the wettest and coldest days.

But first, better know the secrets to never again being embarrassed by cracked heels and sore feet.

In fact, pampering your feet is a fundamental action as much as taking care of your hands and face.

In addition to physical movement which is always an important ally in defeating cold feet, there are several assessments to be made.

The first, of course, concerns the shoes used. Avoid footwear with cotton inserts that get wet easily and do not retain heat. The classic walking shoes and even many winter boots should also be examined well. In fact, there are many models of boots called “winter”, but which, due to a poor quality, keep the feet moist and not warm at all.

The material to be preferred is the so-called “technical” one, suitable for fighting the cold. Shoes that contain merino wool are also fine and are supposed to absorb water and keep the foot dry.

In addition to these two tips, we can take advantage of some small quick tricks.

The double sock technique, for example, is a precious resource that many underestimate. In fact, it is often more useful to wear a double pair of socks than to have only one. Be careful, however, not to choose models that are too narrow, they could prevent the right circulation.

While wearing the “double sock” helps us keep the foot warmer in the shoes, on the other hand the secret always lies in the material the socks are made of.

In fact, thinking that thick socks bring more warmth to the foot is a widespread false myth. Materials that are too bulky can compress the foot in the shoe and decrease the mobility of the toes, also reducing circulation. As with footwear, there are also materials suitable for winter for socks.

Finally, very useful are the thermal insoles. Thanks to an innovative rechargeable system and lithium battery it will be possible to regulate the temperature inside the shoes.