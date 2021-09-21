3 cryptocurrencies could be released in the last quarter

So far September 2021 has been characterized by a fairly quiet market. Except for the Solana disaster, there is currently little movement among the top cryptocurrencies. September is a rather weak month for the cryptocurrency market. But those three coins could take off in the next last quarter.

Cryptocurrencies that can take off – 1. Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot hasn’t made much progress in the past couple of months. As a result, cryptocurrency has taken a back seat to coins like Cardano / ADA or Solana. However, in the past couple of weeks, we have seen stronger rises before the DOT coin fell sharply today, coinciding with the market as a whole.

Polkadot Blockchain impresses with the chain guard concept. These “intermediate chains” can be used to link other block chains together. Polkadot intends to become the so-called “Internet of blockchains”. High scalability and reliable smart contracts could make the network one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in in the last quarter.

2. Avalanche (AVAX)

Unlike Polkadot, Avalanche has garnered a lot of attention in the past few days and is now one of the most interesting cryptocurrencies. This is because the network announced a major investment of $ 230 million on September 16. This led AVAX to hit an all-time high of $ 69.

The avalanche could be the basis for both decentralized financial products (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). For this reason alone, the avalanche is warm winter advice for investors. Also, similar to Solana, Avalanche is a modern blockchain that offers extremely fast transactions and high scalability.

Cryptocurrencies that could take off – 3rd Earth (LUNA)

Terra has also had a solid performance in recent weeks and is consistently on the radar of cryptocurrency investors. Last week, the LUNA token broke its all-time high. The value was over $ 38.

Terra is a blockchain that forms the basis for stablecoins. This concept is unique among the best cryptocurrencies and may continue to attract attention in the future. Furthermore, the Earth ecosystem offers good interoperability with the Ethereum blockchain. Columbus 5 (Col5) update will be available on 30 September for technical improvements. This could lead to another increase in value in the last quarter.

