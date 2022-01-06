3 cryptocurrencies that could overtake Bitcoin in 2022

Bitcoin has set a new record over the past year, hitting an all-time high of nearly $ 70,000 last November.

As Katie Brockman writes on the pages of The Motley Fool, the cryptocurrency market continues to expand and so competition increases for Bitcoin which remains the most popular digital currency at the moment, but there are others that could potentially surpass it in 2022.

Ethereum

As the second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is Bitcoin’s strongest competitor.

Although the two cryptocurrencies are different for various reasons, there are some areas where Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin.

For one thing, the Ethereum network is widely used for decentralized applications (dApps) such as smart contracts, which allow two parties to execute legal transactions without an intermediary such as a lawyer.

Ethereum is also home to a variety of projects within the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) space.

Furthermore, Ethereum is moving from a Proof of Work (PoW) protocol to a Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol.

With PoW, high-powered computers have to solve complex puzzles to verify transactions.

With a PoS system, however, validators verify transactions by putting a portion of their cryptocurrencies into play for a chance to earn rewards.

Bitcoin still uses a PoW protocol, which makes it an incredibly slow and energy-intensive cryptocurrency.

Once Ethereum fully switches to a PoS system, it will use around 99.95% less energy and will also be significantly faster, which could help it scale and potentially outperform Bitcoin.

Solana

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is a more recent cryptocurrency, launched in 2017, but has already proven to be a force in its industry, so much so that its price has risen by more than 11,000% in the last year.

Solana’s biggest advantage is her speed. Currently, Bitcoin can process around 7 transactions per second, while Solana up to 65,000 per second.

Like Ethereum, Solana can also host dApps and is home to projects ranging from DeFi to NFT markets and more.

Solana is riskier than Bitcoin and uses a protocol that is not widely used among cryptocurrencies.

According to a recent report from institutional investment firm Grayscale, this could potentially make Solana more vulnerable to attacks, several of which have already occurred in recent months.

This is not to say that Solana is a bad investment, as it has enormous growth potential, but it is riskier and it is good to keep this in mind before buying.

Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was created by one of the co-founders of Ethereum and was designed to excel in areas where other cryptocurrencies fall short.

For example, Cardano already uses a PoS protocol, making it faster and more efficient than Bitcoin.

It can currently process around 250 transactions per second, but its upcoming Hydra update could help it reach up to 1 million transactions per second.

Cardano’s network can host dApps and smart contracts and unlike its competitors it uses a peer review system to improve security.

Before new features or updates are implemented, they must be approved by a team of academics. In theory, this should make Cardano safer and less prone to glitches or attacks.

Cardano still has great potential, but if you choose to bet on this cryptocurrency you need to be prepared to hold on to this investment over the long term.