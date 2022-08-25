3 damages that you can cause to your car if you always drive with little gasoline

There are many actions that drivers carry out without knowing that with this they harm and damage the proper functioning of their vehicles. Sometimes we believe that such simple things, chow to drive with little gasThey don’t affect anything.

However, these actions have consequences.. Driving your car always with little fuel is bad, it can cause you many problems and some very expensive.

So if you’re one of those people who waits until you run out of gas before filling up, this practice can cause serious damage to your vehicle.

That’s why, here we tell you three damages that you can cause if you always drive with little gasoline.

1.- Wear of the fuel pump

The fuel in your tank acts as insulation and lubricant for the fuel pump as it flows around you. When there is not enough fuel in the vehicle’s tank, the fuel pump does not get the same level of lubrication as it normally would and if you constantly drive low on fuel, then you can damage the fuel pump prematurely by overloading it. and overheat.

2.- Sludge deposit

Fuel often contains many contaminants that can settle to the bottom of the tank and turn into sludge over time. If you run out of fuel, there is a high chance that the fuel pump will suck this sludge up into the engine. That will lead to clogged injectors and fuel filter, poor fuel economy and poor engine performance.

3.- You could stop at any second

Your vehicle won’t go anywhere if it doesn’t have fuel. The consequences of running out of fuel are a sudden loss of power to your engine. Imagine if that happened on a busy street or highway. Yes, it would be very dangerous as your engine would die and you would lose power steering and power brakes making it very difficult to control your vehicle.

