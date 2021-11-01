3 day to kill / On Italia 1 the film starring Kevin Costner

3 day to kill, film directed by McG

3 day to kill goes on the air today, Monday 1 November 2021, on Italy 1 starting from 21.20 directed by McG. The director starts with music at a very young age and then moves on to the camera. Success and fame came to him with the feature film dedicated to the 70s TV series Charlie’s Angeles where in the cast there are three exceptional angels, Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore who instead of weapons use martial arts to defend themselves. In 2003 the director decided to shoot the sequel Charlie’s Angeles: more than ever.

His latest film effort was to continue the Terminator saga not with the historic protagonist but with Christian Bale. 3 day to kill is an action thriller, distributed by Eagle Pictures with Kevin Costner and Amber Heard. The screenplay was written by Luc Besson with the collaboration of Adi Hasak. In Italy, in the first three weeks, the film grossed € 707,000 at the Box Office, while in the first weekend of programming it grossed € 251,000.

3 day to kill, the plot of the film

In 3 day to kill Kevin Costner plays the role of Ethan Renner, a sixty-year-old secret agent who decides to leave his adventurous missions to remedy the relationship with his family, since he has little time left to live when the illness he has inexorably advances. Wanting to make up for lost time, he leaves for Paris to reunite with his wife and teenage daughter whom he hasn’t seen for years.

As he is about to leave, a secret service agent dismantles his plans: in exchange for an experimental cure that could heal him, Ethan must fulfill his final mission. The man accepts but to the complications related to the assignment he has been assigned, there are also the common inconveniences of a parent who, after years of absence, finds himself managing the problems of his teenage daughter. The reasons for carrying out his mission are many and Ethan welcomes the proposal with open arms, untangling himself with great skill between the unforeseen work and the sentimental mission where his goal is to reconcile with his wife and daughter.

Video, the trailer for the film “3 day to kill”

