3 days of big tech discounts

While users were taking a look at MediaWorld’s timed offers, apparently someone was already thinking about the weekend. Indeed, “suddenly” it was Red Weekend initiative announced, which sees the launch of myriad discounts related to tech products.

Going into more detail, the popular chain has decided to kick off a 3 days of great discounts, which will continue until January 16, 2022. Among other things, there is also free delivery (note that this is an online-only initiative). The types of products involved are of the most disparate: ranging from smartphones to televisions, through gaming accessories and more.

You can learn more about all the active promotions through the MediaWorld portal page dedicated to the Red Weekend, but here we will make a quick “summary” of some of the promotions that are getting noticed in the context of the initiative. Starting with the televisions, it Low cost smart TV OK ODL32770H-TAB is now offered for € 189 via the official MediaWorld website (instead of € 249.99).

Turning, instead, to smartphones, we find Samsung Galaxy A52 on offer at 249 euros on the MediaWorld portal (instead of 379 euros). There are also discounts for products such as Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G10, HP OMEN Mindframe Prime and much more. In short, these days you might be interested in “taking a leap” on the official website of MediaWorld.