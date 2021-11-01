3 Days To Kill film tonight on tv: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

3 Days To Kill is the film broadcast tonight on TV on Monday 1 November 2021 in prime time on Italia 1. Here is the card, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

3 Days To Kill film tonight on tv: cast and profile

OUT ON: 5th June 2014

GENRE: Action, Drama, Thriller

YEAR: 2014

DIRECTOR: McG

CAST: Kevin Costner, Amber Heard, Hailee Steinfeld, Connie Nielsen, Scott Burn, Richard Sammel

DURATION: 117 minutes

3 Days To Kill film tonight on tv: plot

Ethan (Kevin Costner) is an international spy CIA agent. Now close to 60 he decides to abandon his life lived with extreme risk. He discovers that he has a few months to live due to a tumor and finally tries to reconnect with his wife and daughter, always kept at a safe distance to protect them from the dangers associated with his work. He desperately wants to make up for his mistakes and reconcile with his long-neglected family. Ethan is offered an experimental and secret miracle cure for his disease by the secret services; but to have this chance of recovery he will have to complete one last mission: to capture the most dangerous terrorist in the world. At the same time he will find himself engaged in the difficult task of parenting rebellious teenagers and will have to juggle breathtaking pursuits around the Parisian capital and at the same time protect his teenage daughter.

3 Days To Kill film tonight on tv: curiosity

Filming took place in France, between Paris, Vattetot-sur-Mer, Saint-Denis and Belgrade, Serbia.

The term “3 Days to Kill” was coined by Zooey (Hailee Steinfeld) in the scene where they cook breakfast when he tells his father how much time they have to spend together.

This is one of two spy movies starring Kevin Costner in 2014: the other is Jack Ryan – The Initiation. In both films, the actor plays the role of a secret agent of the American government.

3 Days To Kill streaming

3 Days To Kill streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

3 Days To Kill film tonight on tv: trailer

