3 Days to Kill: plot, cast, trivia about the film

Is titled 3 Days To Kill and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting June 5, 2014, directed by McG and which will be broadcast on Monday November 1, 2021 in prime time at 21.20 on Italia 1. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

3 Days to Kill: the cast

In cast of the film 3 Days to Kill, we find the presence of the following actors: Kevin Costner, Amber Heard, Hailee Steinfeld, Connie Nielsen, Scott Burn, Richard Sammel.





3 Days to Kill: the plot

One last assignment separates the CIA agent, veteran and terminally ill, Ethan Renner, from a normal life to spend with his teenage daughter, Zooey, and hopefully with his ex-wife, Christine. However, after a failed attempt to take down the international terrorist known only as “The Wolf”, Ethan reluctantly accepts a new lease on life when the mysterious CIA agent, Live Delay, makes him a tempting offer: Ethan must exterminate “Wolf” in exchange for a highly experimental life-saving drug.

Ethan has three days to fix things with his wife and daughter and, in the meantime, eliminate the dangerous arms dealer. Will he make it out alive?

3 Days to Kill: some curiosities about the film

The screenplay was written by the director Luc Besson. McG is the pseudonym of Joseph McGinty Nichol, the filmmaker who directed the film but also other titles such as Charlie’s Angels and A Spy is Not Enough. Filming took place in the following locations: in France, between Paris, Vattetot-sur-Mer, Saint-Denis and in Belgrade, Serbia, where the crew installed the set.

There are two references to two films in which Costner starred: Bodyguard – Bodyguard, when the character she plays escorts her daughter out of the nightclub. The date on the check he is given is November 22, 2012, a date that refers to the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, played by the actor in Oliver Stone JFK – A case still open.