3 drama movies to watch on Netflix

The drama is part of real life, but it is also the main protagonist of hundreds of productions that are housed in the catalog of Netflix. Today we want to talk to you about three of them.

Paternity

2021 – Dir: Paul Weitz

Matt (kevin hart) sees how the happiest moment of his life turns into a nightmare. One day after the birth of his daughter (Melody Hurd), his wife dies unexpectedly. Matt will have to learn to live with the loss of the love of his life, while trying to move on with his daughter. This feature film is an adaptation of the novel Two kisses for Maddythe memoir of American author, blogger, public speaker, and charity founder, Matthew Logelin.

A safe place

2022 – Dir: Ketche

Romantic drama that revolves around the figure of a single mother who suffers from a terminal illness. As she faces her fate and deals with the future of her headstrong six-year-old son, she meets a friendly bachelor with whom she connects from the first moment..

stay by me

1998 – Dir: Chris Columbus

Isabel (Julia Roberts), a successful photographer, falls in love with a divorced man, Luke Harrison (Ed Harris), who has two children. She will have to deal with the evils of the children, who will do everything in their power to complicate her life and their relationship, because neither of them has the maturity to accept another woman other than her own mother, interpreted by susan sarandon.

The protagonist knows that it will not be easy because their mother does not accept the relationship that her ex-husband has, but along the way they will both discover that beyond rivals, they are both women with dreams worthy of being respected.