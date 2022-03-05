3 drama-packed NETFLIX movies coming out in March

The first week of the third month of the year has passed and in the next few days they will arrive in the catalog of Netflix some movies with dramatic stories that will surely catch the attention of subscribers. It is so, in case you do not know what to see during this month, you cannot miss these 3 films full of drama that premiere in March.

Two of the stories are based on real events, which will surprise you with the harshness of their plots, while the third proposal is one of the most anticipated films, since it is the new original production of Netflix in which Ryan Reynolds participates, after the great success he had with ‘Red Alert’, in which he shared credits with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Thus, if you will have a little time in the next few days, prepare the popcorn and your favorite drink so that you can enjoy these 3 films full of drama that premiere in March:

Premiere: March 8

Film which tells the story of Kalina Jedrusik, a dancer who in the 1960s is going through the best moment of her career, however, everything takes a dramatic change when a powerful businessman, whom she rejected to have a date, threatens to ruin his career and more.

‘A shadow in my eye’

Premiere: March 9

East drama based on real events, it is set during World War II, because in an instant the lives of different residents of Copenhagen, Denmark; intertwine after a bombing that destroys a school where there were dozens of children.

‘The Adam Project’

The plot of this long-awaited film is about a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. However, when the protagonist’s ship breaks down, he is sent to the year 2022, and to the only place he knows from this time of his life: his house, where he lives with me when he was 13 years. Thus, in order to find his way again, he will have to ally himself with the younger version of him.