3 dramas based on books to watch on Netflix

Literature has always been one of the great sources of inspiration for cinema. So much so that we can easily recommend three dramatic films that have been based on works of the third art.

two against the ice

2022 – Dir: Peter Flinth

In 1909, The Danish Alabama Expedition, led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), undertakes a difficult mission to prove that Greenland is not divided into two pieces of land and refute the United States’ claim to the territory.. Leaving his crew behind, the inexperienced Iver Iversen (Joe Cole).

More about two against the ice on this note.

pride and prejudice

2005 – Dir: Joe Wright

End of the 18th century in England. In a family of five daughters, the mother has taught them that the only purpose they have to have in life is to find a husband. When a wealthy bachelor moves into a neighboring mansion, the Bennets are turned upside down: their parties will be a great opportunity to meet suitors. Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), the daughter with more character, will enter into a love-hate conflict with Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadye).

21 Blackjack

2008 – Dir: Robert Luketic

Based on the book of Ben Mezrich Bringing Down the House: The Inside Story of Six MIT Students Who Took Vegas for Millionsthis film is a chronicle of the adventures of a group of young experts in succeeding in casinos. Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), a shy and brilliant student at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), resorts to playing cards to pay for college tuition.

You are also presented with the opportunity to join a group of students who travel to Las Vegas every weekend and who are perfectly prepared to win at blackjack.. Under the direction of unorthodox math professor and statistical whiz Micky Rosa (kevin spacey), have managed to crack the code of success. Seduced by the money, the Las Vegas lifestyle and her smart and attractive partner Jill Taylor (Kate Bosworth), Ben is placed on the edge of legality.