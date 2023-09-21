3 Easy Exercises and 3 Beauty Products to Tone Arms at Home and Deal with Sagging

Check out photos of stars over 40 like Jennifer Lopez, Queen Letizia or Kim Kardashian in T-shirts, swimsuits or sleeveless shirts. Apart from the usual indicators of beauty and success, these divas flaunt perfectly sculpted, toned and fit arms. Which is equivalent to removing the dreaded curtain effect that tragically describes the bent arm. Although we can (and should) rely on tightening creams and machines like radiofrequency to tighten skin tissue, the muscles underneath require constant training. What are the easiest and most effective exercises to focus on your arms? Let’s find out together.

3 easy exercises you can do at home to tone your arms

Keeping your arms in top shape requires minimal effort and, of course, tailored training. According to FoodSpring experts, on the platform of exercises to be done at home are so-called Dip, Proceed as follows: Place your hands on the edge of the chair. The starting position is as follows: your arms are behind your body, your fingers are out in front of you, and your elbows are slightly bent inward. Bend or straighten your legs, remembering that the further apart your legs are, the more intense the exercise will be. Lower yourself slowly, keeping your back straight. Do not lean back and come up immediately, remember not to fully extend your elbows. Triceps extension works great.

In the next exercise you will have to lift dumbbells (Don’t lift too much weight, especially in the beginning). Hold it with both hands and extend your arms above your head. Your upper arms should be next to your ears, with your elbows pointing out. The torso remains straight and the abdomen is well expanded. Lock your shoulder blades and activate your triceps: Bend both elbows and bring the dumbbells to neck level, keeping your arms still. Then return to the starting position.

side raise They are also very satisfying. Start standing with your knees slightly bent, torso straight and abdominals tense. Hold two dumbbells, one in each hand, and let your arms hang at your sides with your palms facing you. Squeeze your shoulder blades, relax your neck (important to avoid stiffness!) and lift your extended arms in an ultra-controlled manner, reaching shoulder height, with your body forming a T. Try to avoid jerks and slowly lower your arms.

If, in addition to the guided exercises, you want Tone your arms while playing sports, Nothing beats swimming: shower after shower, you’ll get the arms of dreams. Even more so if you are able to alternate different styles from crawl to backstroke, breaststroke to dolphin.

3 beauty products focused on arms

Somatolin Arm Reshaping Gel Somatolin Arm Reshaping Gel Credit: Amazon

Guam Firming Cream for Thighs and Arms Guam Firming Cream for Thighs and Arms Credit: Amazon

Radumodel Skin Tonic Cream to reduce loose arms Radumodel Skin Tonic Cream to reduce loose arms Now 18% off Credit: Amazon