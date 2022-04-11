Having bowel problems and not being able to go to the bathroom regularly can be very annoying, for several reasons. In fact, we could face pangs and heartburn, pain at the time of evacuation, up to even causing fissures and more important problems.

When it does not depend on other factors, associated with more complex diseases and disorders, nutrition is an excellent ally, able to alleviate the problem. To promote intestinal mobility and health, we could integrate, for example, more fruits and vegetables, fiber or other useful ingredients, rich in vitamins and minerals, as well as drinking plenty of water.

3 Easy Recipes To Fight Constipation And Feast On Calcium And Vitamin C By Promoting Gut Health

We know well how aromatic plants are worth gold, not only for scenting the environment, also in nutritional terms, but very often we are not aware of it.

For example, oregano is an ingredient to be absolutely taken into consideration for the calcium intake and vitamin C and E. Furthermore, it would seem to be useful for keeping the intestine healthy, counteracting constipation, strengthening the immune system.

For these reasons we could add it in the preparation of some tasty and simple recipes, also because it gives flavor and gives a particular taste.

Lentils and oregano

The first course, also rich in fiber, is based on lentils, enriched with an appetizing oregano sauce. It will be enough to use the legumes already cooked, if we do not have enough time to prepare them.

We lightly fry the chopped onions and extra virgin olive oil, then pour the lentils into the pan as well.

After a few minutes, add some tomato and oregano sauce, put the lid on and cook over low heat for 10-15 minutes.

We serve in a soup bowl and accompany with a slice of toasted wholemeal bread.

Broccoli and goat cheese

Another delicious recipe, perfect as a single dish, is made with broccoli and goat cheese. Both ingredients rich in vitamins and antioxidants, useful for our body.

After having cleaned, cut and boiled 500 grams of broccoli, let it drain, to eliminate excess water, reducing it into very small pieces.

In a container, add the broccoli mush, an egg, salt, pepper, oregano and the diced goat cheese.

Transfer the mixture to the silicone molds, line them with a drop of oil and bake at 180 ° C for about 20 minutes.

Pasta and courgettes

While if we are fond of pasta, we use the wholemeal one, an ally of the intestine and prepare a quick sauce.

We use a couple of courgettes, for 2 portions, wash them and cut them into cubes, then stew them in a pan with vegetable broth and a handful of oregano. All that remains is to drain the pasta and add it to the sauce, to sauté it for a couple of minutes and serve.

So here are 3 easy recipes to combat constipation without sacrificing flavor and a touch of originality, without wasting too many hours in the kitchen.

