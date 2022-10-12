3 easy-to-maintain haircuts that need less hairdressing

The return to the routine means that we have less time to maintain our flawless hair. Whatever hair you have, be it curly, straight, short or long, we have good news: there is easy to maintain haircuts perfect for you They are comfortable and very versatile when combing. We propose three cuts that are trending this fall and with which your hair will be the center of attention.

stylish haircuts Bob

Bob French, little bob or even long bob: This haircut offers many possibilities to keep your hair healthy without hardly stepping on the hairdresser. It is compatible with straight or curly hair, and you can comb it easily. The style Bob It is very flattering and recommended for those who find it difficult to take the step of changing their look as far as hair is concerned. The other big advantage is that this cut lasts well for several months without hardly needing touch-ups. If you are fascinated by Bob French, we encourage you to add an open fringe and a layer that gives movement.

If you love long hair, no haircut better than a long bob. With this hairstyle you can postpone the visit to the hairdresser and you will have healthy hair for longer. Carlota Casiraghi and Judit Masc These are some of the well-known faces that confirm that this trendy cut is a good choice.

Midi cut, mid-length or cut clavicle

For those who run away from long hair and short hair, a medium length is the option made to measure (and it is also a trend). We confirm that the cut clavicle not only is it one of the star haircuts of the season, but it stands out for its versatility: loose or collected, you choose, and it is also a style that will make you look taller and bring freshness to your face. The actress Maribel Verd has joined the cut clavicle (and we are not surprised), accompanied by a fringe that we love.

We continue with the midi hair and focus on Kaia Gerber: your touch shaggy It is the definitive detail so that the haircut is infallible. It is a timeless style, with movement, as malleable as long hair and simply perfect.

Pixie or bixie cut

pixy, pixycrop either bixie are some of the haircuts that we are going to find this season. Sometimes the trends are above the times and although the cold is just around the corner, this fall you will do match with these haircuts. The cut pixie either garon It is one of the most comfortable and easy to maintain and, in addition, you can adapt it to your face as you wish. You can cheer up with this cut whether you have straight or curly hair, and you can add a straight or paraded bangs to get a look absolutely round pixie. Halle Berry Not only has she chosen this cut, but she has dared with some highlights to give light to her hair.

For its part, Sharon Stone also bets on the pixie and he prefers to wear it with a tousled touch and, above all, with a lot of light, which he achieves thanks to some blonde highlights and even his gray hair that highlight (even more) the color of his eyes.