3 emotional movies to watch on Netflix

Are you looking to enjoy a film that touches the heart and connects with the viewer’s emotions and feelings? In that case, look no further, as we recommend three unmissable films below.

paper lives

2021 – Dir: Can Ulkay

In this history, Cagatay Ulusoy He plays Mehmet, a sick man who manages a waste dump in Istanbul and often helps people in his humble neighborhood, especially children and adolescents in need, since he was one of them at the time. For his part, Ali (Emir Ali Dogrul) is a small 8-year-old boy whose mother decided to abandon him to his fate by putting him in a bag with the rest of the waste.

When their paths cross, Mehmet feels the desire to reunite Ali with his family. However, she begins to take charge of him, a decision that will change both their lives forever. But not everything will be nice and easy since, along the way, the protagonist will have to deal with the memories and scars of his own traumatic childhood.

More about paper lives on this note.

The most difficult choice

2009 – Dir: Nick Cassavetes

Sarah’s life (Cameron Diaz) and Brian Fitzgerald (Jason Patrick) changes radically when his daughter Kate (Sofia Vassilyeva), two years old, is diagnosed with leukemia. Sara then abandons her law career to devote herself to the care of the girl. The only hope of salvation is to resort to genetic engineering to have another child and that is how Anne (Abigail Breslin) is born.. A very close relationship is established between her and Kate, especially since both have to undergo various medical treatments and share long stays in the hospital. However, when Anne turns eleven, she hires a lawyer (Alec Baldwin) to become medically emancipated..

And no one but you

2018 – Dir: Stephanie Laing

Newly engaged Abbie and Sam have been the respective loves of their lives since middle school. When the future they imagined is tragically cut short, their relationship faces an ultimate test..