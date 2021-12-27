3 excellent 4K DVB-T2 Sony and LG smart TVs on offer until tonight

The discounts on DVB-T2 televisions continue even during the holidays: if on Amazon you can find 2 LG OLED smart TVs in promotion, from Mediaworld you can win 3 Sony and LG 4K DVB-T2 smart TVs on offer in the context “Only for the Weekend” . Let’s see which models it is and their respective prices.

The cheapest of the trio is LG 43UP78006LB 2021, TV proposed at 449 Euros instead of 529 Euros. Here we find a 43-inch Ultra HD 4K LED display with 60Hz refresh rate, video side support for HLG, HDR and HDR10 technologies, proprietary WebOS 6.0 operating system and audio managed by Ultra Surround system.

A more expensive alternative is the TV Sony KD50X85J, new 2021 discounted from € 1,099 to € 899 with payment also possible in 20 months with Zero Rate. The screen is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED with 100Hz refresh rate, support for HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos sound system and Google TV operating system, or Android 10.

The TV closes the trio Sony Bravia XR75X90J, another top-of-the-range 2021 novelty designed especially for gaming. In this case we find a 75-inch Full Array LED panel with a refresh rate of 100Hz and a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, with support for HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the audio side. The operating system is still Google TV and we find gaming-side technologies such as Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. The price? 1,799 Euros instead of 2,299 Euros, always payable in 20 zero rate installments.

Today we also reported 5 TWS earphones on offer on Amazon.