3 exercises that Jessica Alba practices and that you can do at home to have a flat stomach after 40

Jessica Alba is one of our fitness gurus favorites and the fact is that the celeb usually shares her workouts. On this occasion she showed her favorite exercises for tone your abs, reduce your waist, in addition to have a flat stomachso we recommend you to try their proposals during the next months.

If you want this year fulfill your bikini operation, we suggest you bet on these good practices that will help you with that mission, the best thing is that you can make at home with materials that you probably already have. There is no excuse not to strengthen your muscles in record time!

Iron for at least 1 minute

Who does not know the famous ‘plank‘? Our recommendation is that you try this exercise in which it seems that time stands still, as it is still an infallible bet that remove belly fat, strengthen the armsgives strength to the back and legs.

This is how Jessica Alba eliminates the bulging belly. Photo: IG

weighted abdominal routine

The ABS are other exercises that will always help you define the waist and have ABS of steel, so try this recommendation with the help of a heavy object. The trick is to lift, head to the right, then to the left, don’t forget hold a second up at each lift.

The abdominal routine that Jessica Alba does to have a flat abdomen. Photo: IG

Plank ascends and descends

This idea is a bit more complex, however, nothing that a well-focused beginner can’t do. you should only lower your arms and lean on your forearms (while maintaining a plank position), then go up. Repeat 8 times for four circuits.

Exercises that Jessica Alba practices and that you can do at home to have a flat stomach after 40. Photo: IG

You, would you try these proposals that Jessica Alba to have flat stomach after 40?