3 exotic classics with Kristen Stewart at the wheel

The American converts when she takes control of a retro car. Whether in film or video, she experimented with brands like Ford and Rolls Royce and the results weren’t bad at all. What are the old school models that she worked with? We reveal it below.

March 25, 2022 11:22 a.m.

TO Kristen Stewart he is painted classic style. Whether due to her irreverent and little media profile or simply by mere act of circumstance, the Californian has been shown more than once behind the wheel of these models. Some more exotic than othersbut always versions of cars out of series.

Protagonist of films to which from time to time they return as the panic room, Adventureland and the saga Twilight to his most loyal fans, now stewart is steadfast nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Lady Di in spencera film by Chilean director Pablo Larraín.

Not only has he stood out in cinema. When she was called upon to perform in song videos, she usually did not disappoint. If she even she surely woke up the occasional sigh. Without further ado, we present you the top 3 of his participations with classical exponents of the automotive industry.

3) 1968 Ford Mustang

explosive duo. Kristen Stewart with the Ford Mustang for her collaboration with the Rolling Stones. Source: IMDb.

a flawless Ford Mustang 1968 blue it is the center of attention in what looks like an advertisement for the oval brand. Kristen Stewart had the honor of partnering with this classic American sports car at the video clip of the version Stone by Ride ‘Em On Down (2016).

2) Rolls-Royce 1977

Kristen Stewart escapes aboard a Rolls Royce in If you really love nothing (2018), by Interpol.

We give second place on the podium to rolls royce that appears in the If you really love nothing video clip (2018), one of the most consecrated songs of the British Interpol. Once again, Kristen Stewart showing her indomitability.

1) 1936 Ford V8 Convertible

Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg and a 1936 Ford Cabriolet filming Café Society (2016) by Woody Allen.

Now we do see Kristen Stewart behind the wheel of a classic in one of her movies. It is a copy of the Ford 1936 V8 Convertible that appears in Cafe Society. The Stewart-Eisenberg duo had left a good feeling in Adventureland and the one directed by Woody Allen was the confirmation.

Kristen Stewart definitely has the classic style. A rebel without a cause with Ford, an irreverent one with Rolls Royce and a young woman with family secrets behind the wheel of a 1930s Ford. What is your favorite version of the Californian actress?