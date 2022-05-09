3 Factors That Could Wake Cryptocurrencies From Hibernation

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

After correcting from all-time highs on Nov 10, 2021, and bottoming out on Jan 24, 2022. Since then, the top two cryptocurrencies have settled into a trading range.

Bitcoin has established $40,000 as its pivot point, while Ethereum has traded on both sides of $3,000 per token. While the market capitalization of the asset class has been around the $1.8 trillion level, the number of new tokens coming to market has been steadily increasing. As of the end of last week, more than 19,200 cryptocurrencies were vying for capital.

After wild price volatility in recent years, prices have stabilized. Price stability is a sign that the asset class is maturing. As liquidity increases, the variation in prices tends to decrease.

Still, cryptocurrencies have been hibernating. However, the possibility of another episode of explosive and implosive action could be on the horizon. Recent trading ranges suggest that major cryptocurrencies are tightly coiled springs that will eventually break higher or lower, and wild price swings could return.

Bitcoin has been trading on both sides of $40,000 since the end of January 2022.

As the chart shows, the price has traded from a low of $33,076.69 to a high of $48,187.21, with a mean of $40,631.95. While the leading crypto was just below the $36,000 level at the end of last week and is currently trading at $33,565, $40,000 has been a pivot point where the price has consolidated from the Jan 24 low.

The chart above highlights Ethereum’s range since the end of January, which has been $2,163,316 to $3,579,866 per token, with an average of $2,871,591. At the time of writing, it is trading at $2,451.42.

Although the $3,000 level has been the pivot point for Ethereum, the token has traded on either side of the $3,000 level since bottoming out in late January.

The spectacular rallies of Bitcoin and Ethereum in recent years fueled a speculative frenzy that reached a crescendo on November 10, 2021. The price correction and consolidation have tempered market enthusiasm and many speculators have stayed on the sidelines.

A move above the $48,200 level in Bitcoin and the $3,600 level in Ethereum would be a technical breakout and could send buyers back into the crypto space. Bullish sentiment would fuel the asset class with trend-following speculators returning to cryptocurrencies as buying will encourage more buyers.

However, cryptocurrencies seem to be waiting for a trigger that will ignite the next rally. Here are 3 possibilities:

At the end of 2017, the introduction of on the CME pushed the price of the token up to the $20,000 level for the first time. The listing of Coinbase (NASDAQ:) on the NASDAQ in April 2021 pushed prices higher. Events that increase the scope and visibility of the asset class tend to drive prices higher.

Some of the events that could be on the horizon are the growing acceptance by retailers and providers that accept and encourage payment with cryptocurrencies. High-profile investors like Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and other tech moguls have pushed prices higher as market participants follow the leaders.

The current price weakness comes on the heels of Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:) recent meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are not fans. Mr. Buffett said he wouldn’t pay $25 for all the world’s Bitcoin, and Munger called cryptocurrencies “stupid and evil.”

Comments from these highly followed and highly successful investment managers put one last dark cloud over the asset class.

Mr. Munger’s comment reveals the underlying problem facing cryptocurrencies. He called it “evil” saying it “undermines the Federal Reserve System.” Governments are not fans of cryptocurrencies as they threaten control of the money supply, taking it away from the government and back to individuals.

Cryptocurrency devotees who embrace libertarian media-of-exchange ideology agree with Munger, but support undermining the Federal Reserve System. Charlie Munger hit the nail on the head in identifying the ideological divide between supporters and opponents of cryptocurrency.

On the one hand, the evolution of the fintech revolution favors cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, traditional financial institutions and governments reject it because it removes them from the equation.

Messrs. Buffett and Munger, government officials, and traditional financial firms would probably agree that Blockchain technology is improving efficiency, speed of transactions, and record keeping. However, they would like to leave the tokens themselves, the actual cryptocurrencies, out of the equation.

Munger noted that the leader of the world’s second-largest economy, Xi Jinping, was “smart enough to ban Bitcoin in China.” Government intervention remains the most significant threat to the asset class.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sanctions and retaliation threaten an expanding economic war with the United States and Europe on one side and China and Russia on the other. The ideological bifurcation created by the “unlimited” Sino-Russian support agreement amounts to an economic struggle between the two sides.

Hacking of computer systems is an integral part of modern cyber warfare. The rise of the cryptocurrency asset class makes it a juicy target for hackers looking to steal computer wallets. Russia, China, North Korea and Iran have been hacking into computer systems around the world for years. Ransomware payments are often demanded in hard-to-trace cryptocurrencies.

Any significant hack of a cryptocurrency platform would drive market participants away from the asset class, as happened in 2014 when Japan’s Mount Gox exchange went bankrupt after losing 740,000 Bitcoin from customers along with 100,000 owned by the company.

However, in 2014, Bitcoin’s all-time high was more than 30 times lower than the current price. A hack now would be a substantial blow to the asset class.

Cryptocurrencies are consolidating above the low of the end of January, well below the all-time highs of November 10, 2021. It seems that the asset class is waiting for the next significant event to push crypto in one direction or another, either with higher peaks or with lower lows.

The longer the consolidation, the more substantial the final move will be. There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies will eventually move, but the direction will depend on the type and quality of obstacles that stand in the way of fintech evolution.