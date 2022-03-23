3 famous traders point out that Ethereum’s rival cryptocurrencies can rise more than ETH and promote gains of up to 40%

In a rare unplanned combination of predictions, 3 famous traders, on different days, point out that Ethereum’s rival cryptocurrencies will rise higher than ETH and have huge upside potential, so they should outperform the major contract platform in valuation smart.

In the first prediction, the analyst known as Cantering Clark said he sees great upside potential in Avalanche (AVAX) which, however, should still pull back a bit before starting a new uptrend.

“AVAX clearly looks like a winner. Possible short-term setup or location to add an LVN (low volume node) fill between $84-$86. Similar to ETH fill before the boost.

In addition to AVAX, The analyst also noted that another Ethereum competitor, Solana (SOL), is bracing for a high that could push the crypto asset as high as $100.

“SOL” looks great here, a move to $100 seems to be in order. Coming out of the VA (value area) range this month and above the POC (point of control) last month. The base looks good,” he noted.

Ethereum rivals will rise

On the other hand, The host of the financial education YouTube channel InvestAnswers, known for getting many altcoins right last year, is also bullish on Solana and Avalanche, but also highlights that Terra (LUNA) should continue to surprise the market.

In the case of Solana, he points out that the cryptocurrency may be about to recover its triple-digit price level as it shows a strong bullish signal.

“There is a strong bullish divergence visible on the chart. If you look at the RSI (relative strength index) at the bottom, you can see the bullish divergence of the price action and that compression wedge that we see… The action Solana price seems to be creating not only that bullish RSI divergence in the same time frame, but it’s just a matter of time that many believe we could go back to $120… This is a very, very positive chart, which gives a lot of bullish outlook for Solana’s price action,” he said.

As for Avalanche, it notes that the crypto-asset is at a point where the bulls are likely to take control of the market, as the crypto-asset has had a good rally since March 15, which points to the bulls.

As for LUNA, the crypto analyst says that the Sharpe ratio indicates a strong bullish outlook.

“You always want your Sharpe Ratio to be greater than 0.5… If you are at one, that is an excellent result and it means that you are crushing the market, that you are outperforming everything there is… LUNA’s Sharpe Ratio it’s 4.36. That’s off the positive chart. This thing is a beast and there’s a lot of people asking for a $200 Luna price in the short term, but also potentially $200 Avalanche, $200 SOL. In any case, those three are the winners at the moment,” he concludes.

Cryptocurrencies that can outperform ETH and promote increases of up to 40%

Who is also optimistic about Ethereum’s competitors is the analyst Justin Bennettwho, like his peers, points out the potential of Solana, however, in addition to this, he is also with a positive analysis for Polkadot (DOT) and VeChain (VET).

“There are three cryptocurrencies that are about to explode,” he says.

In the case of Solana, it stands out that the cryptocurrency has broken its diagonal resistance printing a large bullish divergence on the daily chart, which suggests that the bulls are starting to gain momentum.. Looking at the Bennett chart, the next resistance for SOL is $118, as long as it stays above $85.67.

“Whoever bets on SOL being a bearish player, look the other way.”

In the case of DOT, meanwhile, according to the strategist’s forecasts, it is about to explode, as it threatens to overcome its immediate resistance.

“DOT ready to be sent back towards $23. Close above $19.40 to confirm.”

Finally, the analyst indicates that he is closely following VeChain which, according to the analyst, should overcome a key resistance zone to start a strong rally.

“Emerging VET Intraday”. It has yet to stay above the 0.05 area on the daily. Above that, I think we will see a 40% rise to 0.07.”

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: