3 fast growing plants to place now on the balcony to protect yourself from curious neighbors with an explosion of beautiful flowers

In this period of transition between winter and spring, many are designing the green spaces of their homes.

The terrace, the garden or simply the small balcony of the house will be the stage from which, from now on, wonderful shows, rich in colors and intoxicating scents, will follow.

Cleaning and tidying that home “green” corner will allow us to proudly show off a beautiful and well-kept space.

To beautify the outdoor environments of the house, we talked about these 4 plants that give a lot of satisfaction and require little care.

Furthermore, by cleverly choosing the right plants to place on our balcony, we could create a floral shield that protects from prying eyes.

Today, in fact, we will talk about 3 plants that grow quickly that have the power to ward off prying eyes with expanses of flowers from March to the end of summer.

One of the useful tricks to create a charming environment and safeguard privacy at the same time is to play with proportions. Plants of different heights will create a truly interesting verticality of spaces. Aesthetically it will be very attractive, so much so that even the neighbors will envy it.

So let’s see 3 plants that grow quickly to be placed now on the balcony to protect themselves from curious neighbors with an explosion of wonderful flowers

Let’s start with the Japanese spiraea. It grows fast and does not need special care. It also reaches up to 150 cm in height and adapts to all types of terrain. The small white and pink flowers make the shrub even more fascinating.

Another decorative plant is the elderberry. Its foliage is dense and in spring it is decorated with pretty clusters of colorful, neutral-colored berries. In the fall, these berries turn darker, but the charm remains the same. Elderberry resists both heat and cold well. For abundant flowering, however, it is recommended to place it in a sunny area.

Finally, we suggest forsythia. A fast growing plant. Small yellow flowers enrich the trunk and woody branches. It adapts well to all soils, the important thing is that it is well drained.

Thanks to these fast-growing plants we will be able to screen spaces and easily decorate all balconies.

Another much loved solution is offered by this plant which we have already talked about in a previous article. An evergreen climber, native to the Northern Hemisphere, not to be missed.

