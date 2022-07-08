3 Featured Drama Movies With Steve Carell

Steve Carell He is one of the most interesting actors in today’s film and television comedy. His character in office It gave him unique public recognition and he became one of the most beloved actors in the medium. Also, his talent led him to star in several dramatic films where he was able to explore another facet of himself.

In cinephiles, selects 3 films with him as the protagonist in which he stands out for his work in drama. We tell you what they are about!

Little Miss Sunshine

It is a film released in 2006 directed by Jonathan Dayton Y Valerie Faris. In addition to Carell, they participate in the story Abigail Breslin, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Paul Dano, Alan Arkin, Beth Grant Y Bryan Cranston.

The synopsis of this road movie He says: “The Hoovers are a very peculiar family: the grandfather snorts cocaine and swears, the father fails miserably giving courses to achieve success, the mother cannot cope, the uncle is recovering from a frustrated suicide after being abandoned by his boyfriend, the teenage son reads Nietzsche and is completely silent. And Olive, the youngest daughter, a bespectacled and rather chubby girl, wants to be a beauty queen. When, thanks to her luck, she is invited to participate in the ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ pageant in California, she is accompanied by her whole family. Crammed into a beat-up Volkswagen van, they head west on a tragically comical three-day journey full of unexpected surprises. Olive’s debut will be the trigger for a profound change in this family of misfits.“

beautiful boy

From 2018, has to Felix Van Groeningen as director already Carell Y Chalamet as protagonists.

Its synopsis says:Chronicle of a teenage boy’s meth addiction and attempts to get off the drug, through the eyes of his father, who watches helplessly as his son struggles with the disease of drug addiction.“.

Battle of the Sexes

It is a drama-comedy, based on a true sports event. With Emma Stone Y Steve Carell in the lead, the film is directed by the same directors as Little Miss Sunshine.

The synopsis has:Chronicle of the rivalry between the 55-year-old ex-professional tennis player, Bobby Riggs, and his 29-year-old opponent, the charismatic tennis player Billie Jean King, who faced each other in a legendary match in 1973. a professional female tennis player could actually beat a man (even an ex-professional), an event that drew more than 50 million Americans and was billed as “The Battle of the Sexes.”“.

Which one are you going to see, moviegoers?