3 Ferraris that Gal Gadot could buy thanks to Red Alert

Gal Gadot agreed to a large sum of money for being part of the movie Red Alert. Due to her great passion for cars, she could add a valuable sports car from the emblematic Italian brand to her luxurious collection. She then knows 3 Ferraris that the actress could buy thanks to this film.

August 15, 2022 5:02 p.m.

Gal Gadot Today she is one of the most prominent celebrities, which is why film production companies offer her juicy contracts to be part of their casts. By Red alert (Red Notice in English), where he performed alongside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe Israeli actress received a salary of $20 million.

Who knew how to appear in several installments of the saga Fast and furioushas a great passion for cars And he has one in his garage. amazing collection of 5 vehicles. However, none of the cars he owns are from the iconic Italian brand. ferrari. Meet below, 3 sports cars of this brand that Gadot could buy:

1) Ferrari 296GT

The Ferrari 296 GTB that Gal Gadot could buy.

who gives life to Wonder Woman I should spend some 320 thousand dollars to get this Ferrari 296 GTB. It has the same two engines: a electric motor and a 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. With the combined power of 819 horsepower that these generate, can go 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 330km/h.

2) Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale that Gal Gadot could buy.

507 thousand dollars it would cost wonder-woman a Ferrari SF90 Stradale. It has 3 electric motors and a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that together generate a power of 1000 horsepower. In this way, the plug-in sports car achieves a top speed of 340km/h and speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

3) Ferrari LaFerrari

The LaFerrari model that the actress could buy.

This last Ferrari that Gal Gadot could add to her collection has a market value of $1.2 million. The model LaFerrari has two engines: a electric motor and a 6.3-liter V12 engine. With the 963 horsepower of combined power that these generate, can go 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 414 km/h.