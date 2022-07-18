3 films by Cameron Díaz in which she shines as an actress – Revista Para Ti

Cameron Diaz is also a great actress in dramatic and suspenseful roles that stand out as well as her Hollywood comedic hits.

After becoming a true star, starring in comedy hits, Cameron Diaz officially stepped away from movies in 2014.

In a interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, The actress said that the reasons that led her to make that decision were that she wanted to focus on her personal life and find some inner peace; she wanted to make up for the time she had lost for years by spending 12 hours a day on movie sets.

In 2015 it married Benji Madden in 2015 (singer of Good Charlotte) and had a daughter, Raddix Madden. On the other hand, he continued to work on a successful wine label, Avaline.

It was recently announced that the actress was returning to acting, although at her own pace, announcing that she would star in a comedy for Netflix.

While we wait for his new material, we propose three films with a lot of adrenaline and emotion, which you cannot stop enjoying.

The Crime Lawyer (Ridley Scott, 2013)

Tremendous cast has this thriller that Cameron shares with Michael Fassbender, Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz. Here the blonde weakness of the Mask shines in an unforgettable performance playing the girlfriend of Reiner (Bardem), an unscrupulous, ruthless, sensual and captivating woman. Malkina is a cold woman who, taking advantage of her relationship with a mobster, devises a plan to satisfy her tremendous ambition for money. Diaz is amazing in this villainous role, which gives her a break from her usual comedic roles as funny, innocent, good, or clumsy friend.

Anne’s Choice (Nick Cassavetes, 2009)

For this dramatic film we are going to need a kit of disposable tissues on the coffee table. It is a film based on the successful novel by Jodi Picault. Cameron shares a poster with Jason Patrick, Alec Baldwin and the girl Abigail Breslin (known from Little Miss Sunshine). She plays a mother who leaves her job as a lawyer to dedicate herself completely to her daughter suffering from leukemia. The marriage has three children but all the attention is on the sisters Kate and Anne, since one would be the salvation of the other’s health. The problem appears when Anne, 11 years old, decides to hire a lawyer (Alec Baldwin) to assert her rights against the wishes of her parents. A family drama that makes us question our decisions as a family, faced with a very sensitive issue such as the terminal illness of a child. The American film leads us to reflect on our perceptions of love between brothers, loyalty, ethics and health, in the face of a bleak picture.

Things I would say just by looking at her (Rodrigo Garcia, 2000)

Cameron Diaz is styled with dark hair for this role as a blind woman. Rodrigo Garcia, the son of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, makes his directorial debut in this film.

The best thing about this film is that Diaz shares the leading role with Glenn Close, Holly Hunter and Calista Flockhart. A film about friendship and love at different stages of female life proposed from different angles where chance acts as the common thread. They all live in Los Angeles, in the same neighborhood, and their stories intertwine to show the emotions of women who work, get frustrated, fall in love, and forge alliances to understand their sadness, failures, and mistakes that are typical of life itself. A different script set in a contemporary world, where it would seem that men were not so important in the plot proposed by its author.