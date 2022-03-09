3 films directed by women to see on March 8 – Come and See

Women’s Day is a day of commemoration and struggle in which equal rights between women and men are ensured.

The date is also a good opportunity to make visible great female works behind and in front of the cameras. For this reason, we review three very different films that were directed by women and that offer an interesting look at the female gender.

An award-winning film from Cordoba, one with Oscar nominations and another about a historical woman make up the varied list. There is also a stand up special as a bonus track.

The motitos (available in Flow)

Directed by Gabriela Vidal and Inés María Barrionuevo from Córdoba, it tells the story of Juliana (Carla Gusolfino) and Lautaro (Ignacio Pedrone), two teenagers who live in a poor neighborhood and who, in love, face what a pregnancy implies. wanted.

The 2020 film received several awards, including Best Film in the Zona Zine space at the Malaga Festival, where Gusolfino was also awarded for his great leading role. She was also distinguished at the Mar del Plata Festival, where they also recognized the work of actress Carolina Godoy, who plays the young woman’s mother.

The film is a coming of age set at the time of the police barracks and the looting of 2013 in Córdoba.

The Voice of Equality (on Amazon Prime Video)

The film, which was directed by Mimi Leder and stars Felicity Jones, tells the true story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman jurist in the United States.

Ruth is a lawyer who is a new mother and has struggled to fight her way through adversity in her fight for equal rights throughout her career.

The woman is married to the lawyer Martin Ginsburg (Armie Hammer), with whom she will face a case that could change the course of her career and the way in which gender discrimination is treated in Justice.

The Dark Daughter (available on Netflix)

This is the first film directed by actress Maggie Gylenhaall, based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

Starring Olivia Colman, nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for the role, it tells the story of Leda, a university professor who faces her disturbing past after meeting a woman (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter while on vacation. in Italy.

Jessie Buckley is also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her amazing young take on the leading lady.

Although it may be somewhat slow paced, the film offers an interesting approach to the desire for motherhood and bonds.

Bonus track: Nanette

It is a stand-up special by the Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, who from a feminist perspective and with acid humor deconstructs the position of men in society.

The show varies between laughter to very hard moments that impact the public.

