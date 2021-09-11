3 films to remember the drama of the attack on the Twin Towers

After discovering the rich Sky programming to commemorate 9/11, we also offer 3 films to watch on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the drama of the attack on twin towers.

As usual you can find the list below, with the titles and the main information: have you already seen them? Will you see them again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Reign over me by Mike Binder (2004) – Thousands of Americans lost loved ones on 9/11, and director Mike Binder tackles this sensitive subject through the fictional story of Charlie Fineman (Adam Sandler), whose life collapses out of the blue when his wife and three daughters die in the attack on the World Trade Center. Five years later Charlie meets his old friend, Alan Johnson (Don Cheadle), shocked by how much Charlie has changed. Once friendly and outgoing, today he’s reserved and scruffy, and Alan decides to rekindle their friendship and help his friend return to a normal life. Also in the cast are Jada Pinkett Smith and Liv Tyler.

For other insights, find also our review of World Trade Center, the film by Oliver Stone starring Nicolas Cage.