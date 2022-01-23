While fatty liver, or steatosis, is a disorder that doesn’t always show symptoms, it could still lead to health problems. If not treated properly, the excessive fat load in the liver could lead to consequences such as steatopatitis or liver cirrhosis. At the same time, accumulations of cholesterol could also compromise the health of the cardiovascular system with the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

So what is right to do? First and foremost, a healthy lifestyle that includes good momentum is essential. Secondly, together with the consultation of a doctor, it is useful to identify a diet that can be useful in dealing with these problems.

Below we will see 3 foods to cleanse the fatty liver and lower cholesterol by helping the heart and intestines.

Free of cholesterol and low in sodium

The grandmothers were right in saying that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Apples, in fact, thanks to the abundance of soluble fibers such as pectin, would help to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood. The so-called insoluble fibers, on the other hand, would improve intestinal transit and the health of the digestive system. Apples would also be rich in vitamins, polyphenols and flavonols such as quercetin, myricetin, kempferol and catechins useful for the health of the whole organism.

A great friend

Among the foods that boast good liver purification and cholesterol lowering qualities are artichokes. Cinerine and lactone sesquiterpenes, together with vegetable fibers, would help reduce cholesterol levels in the blood and, therefore, also in the liver.

Moreover, thanks to potassium, artichokes would be useful for heart health, while copper and iron would contribute to the production of red blood cells.

Last, but not least, are the B vitamins that help the metabolism function.

If, on the other hand, we wanted to try to do the liver and digestive system a favor through liquids, green tea would be worth considering. Rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, green tea is an ancient drink that has always been considered a friend of health. In particular, it would be epigallocatechin gallate to counteract the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood and that of the liver. Green tea, therefore, would not only improve the health of the digestive system but, thanks to its properties, it would also be useful for heart health.

