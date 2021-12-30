3 free games of December 30, 2021 available, download link – Nerd4.life

Today, December 30, 2021, players can download for free three PC games via the Epic Games Store. Let’s talk about the Tomb Raider trilogy developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, and published by Square Enix. Below you will also find the download link.

First of all, as always, you can claim the free PC game of the Epic Games Store through the launcher or through the official website, at this address.

The Tomb Raider trilogy includes:

There official description reads: “Follow Lara on her formative adventures around the world, from Tomb Raider’s Yamatai Island on the shores of Japan to the inclement Siberian tundra and her immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, to the conclusion of the journey to discover a catastrophic power in the Peruvian mountains of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Thanks to the contents of the definitive editions of each title, the trilogy offers dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzles and fighting for survival as Lara fulfills her destiny of becoming Tomb Raider. ”

Lara Croft from Tomb Raider

With these three free games from the Epic Games Store on December 30, 2021, the long offering of games on a daily basis ends. Tomb Raider will be available for the next seven days, following the classic structure of the weekly free games.

Tell us, what do you think of this period? Have the games received convinced you?