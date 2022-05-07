These Xiaomi smartphones can be yours for less than 200 euros, and they have just what you need.

We all want a mobile that works well, is beautiful and does not cost too much money. It is not always easy to find a device that meets these requirements, so we have come to your aid. Believe me, these lines interest you.

We bring you a selection with 3 Xiaomi mobiles that you can buy at a very good price. They will give a lot of value to your money and will accompany you offering a great experience. They have good designs, quality screens and processors that do a good job. Which one will you keep?

The Xiaomi mobile has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. It is a quite nice smartphone and its screen is of quality, it comes with vivid colors and great fluidity.

The Redmi Note 11 has one of Qualcomm’s processors for a brain, specifically the Snapdragon 680. Your favorite apps and games they will move smoothly.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.43″ AMOLED screen, Full HD+ and 90 Hz

4 cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

This Redmi incorporates 4 rear cameras, you will be able to take good pictures in many different conditions. Also enjoy a battery of 5,000mAh that you can load at full speed. It even has connectivity NFCthis Redmi does not lack anything.

This “Pro” will grab your attention with its colorful design. On its front, a 6.6-inch IPS screen, with Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz. The 90 Hz seem to have settled in mobiles for less than 200 euros and the fluidity they provide is appreciated.

WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube… your favorite applications will move without problems thanks to the processor Dimension 810 from MediaTek. Their 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage They are more than decent numbers.

MediaTek Dimension 810

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.6″ Full HD+ 90Hz IPS display

2 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

NFC, 5G, jack and FM radio

POCO’s mobile also incorporates a double rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 33W. Do you have to leave home and you have no battery? Plug it in and in a few minutes you’ll have enough power. Of course, it has 5G connectivity so you can enjoy maximum speed.

We finish this selection with the Redmi Note 10 5G, which arrives with a screen 6.43-inch Super AMOLED and Full HD+ resolution. His brain is MediaTek Dimension 700a solvent 8-core processor with which you will enjoy good performance.

This Redmi also incorporates 3 rear cameras that give it enough versatility and a battery of 5,000mAh that you can upload to a maximum power of 18W. It does not demand too much, so its capacity will be enough to get you through the day.

MediaTek Dimension 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ Full HD+ 90Hz IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging

USB-C, headphone jack, FM radio and 5G

For less than 170 euros you can get a beautiful, complete mobile with 5G connectivity. Very few smartphones can boast such a chip for such an attractive price, it is a balanced and safe purchase.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!