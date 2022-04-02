3 good movies that are trending to watch on Netflix

The platform constantly renews its catalog of series and movies; 3 titles that you will be able to see on Netflix this weekend

Netflix constantly renews the catalog. Thus, users can find movies and series to watch on the platform, be it during the week or at the weekend.

On days close to the weekend, people usually start looking for what to see during the rest days and here is the answer: 3 movies that can be found on Netflix and that they can save a day or a night.

Documentary: Trust no one: On the trail of the king of cryptocurrencies

This is a documentary from 2022 that arrived in recent days Netflix. “When the founder of a failed cryptocurrency exchange suddenly passes away, angry investors suspect that his death is not what it seems at first glance,” says the synopsis that can be found in the documentary.

The documentary was directed by Luke Sewell and has a duration of 91 minutes.

Don’t trust anyone is one of the movies that can be seen on Netflix

Hail, Francella’s new film

This is an Argentine film from 2022 that arrived this week on Netflix. “A famous meteorologist who fails to prevent a destructive hail storm is forced to flee to his hometown, where he embarks on a journey of rediscovery,” reads the synopsis for the feature film.

The film was directed by Marcos Carnevale and is starring William Francella, Peto Menahem, Romina Fernandes, Martín Seefeld, Laura Fernández, Eugenia Guerty, Viviana Saccone, among others. It has a duration of 119 minutes.

fruits of the wind

The synopsis of this thriller, which is currently among the trends of the streaming service indicates: “A man breaks into a billionaire’s vacant vacation home, but everything goes awry when he and his wife arrive on a last-minute plan.”

On Netflix you can find various movies to watch during the weekend

So far, the feature film has received mostly positive reviews from the film press. Among the highlights are the three main actors, who take the best critical acclaim, and its surprising outcome. However, there are those who affirm that it is a film that fails to find the tone and weakens as the minutes go by.

The film was directed by Charlie McDowell and stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Omar Leyva, among others. It has a duration of 92 minutes.