3 great models under € 300

Christmas is upon us and you have decided that it is time to take advantage of discounts and promotions to change it smartphone. I understand how important it is to stay within the budget, without compromising on quality. For this I have selected 3 models, all a less than € 300 on Amazon, which certainly will not disappoint expectations. They all arrive before the 25th because they enjoy fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.

A smartphone for Christmas 2021: the best for less than 300 €

The list, in this price range, could be much longer. However, my aim is not to confuse ideas, but to help you make a quick selection.

In the first position I put a device that attracts attention because brand new, just landed on Amazon Italy. It is about Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro and has a decidedly tempting technical scene. 5G support guaranteed by the Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor. Lots of memory (6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space), a super large battery with fast charge (5000 mAh with 33W fast charge). Large FHD + display with 90Hz refresh rate and excellent photographic compartment (50 + 2MP). You get it at € 279 for the 6 / 128GB version.

The second device is Realme GT Master Edition. A device designed for gaming, which consequently is good at practically everything. The display is an excellent 6.43 ″ Samsung AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the body, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, flanked by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. A 4300 mAh battery with 65W super fast charging support and a good photographic compartment (64 + 8 + 2MP). At the moment it is discounted at about € 275.

The third is OPPO A94, a smartphone that I tried with great pleasure and surprised me. Before starting to use it, I didn’t think it was so balanced between consumption and performance. It also has a very elegant and pleasant design, which never hurts. Equipped with 5G support, its beating heart is the Mediatek Dimensity 800 processor, flanked by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Large battery (4310 mAh) with 30W fast charging support. The display is a 6.43 ″ AMOLED panel with FHD + resolution. On the back, the photographic sector counts on 5 sensors, with the main one from 48MP. Right now, you can find it on sale at € 299.

As anticipated, there are several models in this price range. However, my top 3 of smartphone for less than € 300 for Christmas 2021 it is definitely this for the reasons listed above. Whatever model you prefer, you can rest assured: there will be no disappointment.