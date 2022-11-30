3 Habits to Boost Memory as You Age, According to Scientists

From the age of 40, what neurologists call a ‘radical rewiring’ begins to take place in our brain: the different neural circuits, previously specialized in differentiated brain processes, They begin to integrate with each other.

This development responds to the brain’s need to redirect resources to dedicate them to certain tasks; and, therefore, aspects such as vocabulary or general knowledge they tend to get better. However, this impairs other functions, such as attention or executive function, which tend to deteriorate.

As a result, starting in the third or fourth decade of life, it is common for adults to begin to show less flexible thinking (for example, greater difficulty in forming new concepts, for abstract reasoning, less response inhibition, and less verbal and numerical reasoning).





The ‘big three’

However, there are different ways to prevent this from happening (or, rather, to delay this process). As the scientific news portal INC. explains, genetics play a role, and there is nothing to do there (at least for now). But there is nevertheless a considerable body of scientific evidence that shows that there are three factors that help in this regard.

They are old acquaintances, so much so that in the field of neurology they are known as ‘the big three’: diet, physical exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

Thus, it has been shown that maintaining a healthy diet can reduce cognitive decline related to age and the risk of developing various neurodegenerative diseases.





On the other hand, exercise can slow down and even reverse the physical deterioration of the brain: contrary to what popular wisdom sometimes says, it is known that new neurons continue to be generated throughout life. Thanks to this, exercise is known to increase the size of the hippocampus even in their 60s and 70s, mitigating age-related memory loss.

Finally, regarding lifestyle, insufficient sleep is related to accelerated brain atrophy and with problems in neural connectivity. Something similar happens with the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and other substances, which directly impact the brain and make it age faster, atrophy and lose functional ability.