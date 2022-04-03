3 healthy diets to lose weight

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and reviewed by professionals (the content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

We are going to show you which are the best diets to lose weight according to the most current scientific evidence, also managing to provide quality nutrients.

When it comes to losing weight, it is important to plan healthy diets that are sufficient in terms of essential nutrients. Otherwise, physiological inefficiencies could be experienced that would condition the proper functioning of the body, thus causing pathologies in the medium term.

Before starting, it is key to emphasize that if there are doubts, before starting a diet that could be dangerous, It is best to consult a professional. In this way, a type of diet adapted to each individual case can be implemented, ensuring that the essential requirements for each individual are met.

Healthy diets to lose weight

Next, we are going to show you what are the best healthy diets to lose weight. However, do not forget that when the objective is to improve the state of body composition, frequent physical exercise will also be decisive. And above all, strength work must be encouraged.

1-Low carbohydrate diet

Carbohydrates are part of the macros that runners need.

The low-carbohydrate diet has been shown to be especially effective for weight loss in those who have developed diabetes or some type of metabolic dysfunction. In these cases, insulin sensitivity can be progressively recovered, managing to mobilize fats to produce energy. Now, the process can be slow.

To pose correctly a low-carbohydrate diet should meet protein requirements and achieve the rest of the daily calories through fat intake. Some foods with carbohydrates can be introduced, but the total of these nutrients should not exceed 50 grams per day in the most flexible version. Of course, they will have to be fundamentally of the complex type, to avoid spikes in blood glucose that affect metabolism.

2-Atlantic Diet

One of the healthiest diets, also suitable for weight loss, is the Atlantic diet. It has the particularity of guaranteeing a good supply of protein through foods of animal origin, present in the daily routine. In addition, vegetables are a constant in this type of guidelines, prioritizing seasonal ones above all.

As for high-carbohydrate foods, the emphasis will be on tubers and legumes. These contain a significant amount of fiber, so they are able to increase the feeling of satiety. Thanks to this, good adherence is achieved in the medium term, and a slightly hypocaloric diet can be started without anxiety problems.

3-Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is not a diet as such, but rather a dietary protocol. However, we include it in this list because it is useful, healthy and efficient in many cases to lose weight. According to research published in the journal Canadian Family Physician Medecin de Famille Canadienit is a mechanism that manages to stimulate the oxidation of fats, reducing insulin resistance.

However, There are different types of intermittent fasting and not all of them are suitable for everyone. The context and routines will have to be studied to design a protocol that is appropriately adjusted and that does not generate adverse effects. For example, It is not recommended to perform resistance or high-intensity exercise during the fasting period.as the risk of injury could be increased.

In any case, as a general rule it is recommended to start with a short fast of 16 hours. Little by little this could be extended. Of course, it will be key to ensure that all nutritional requirements are covered. Otherwise, pathologies could develop over the years.

Intermittent fasting is a healthy diet option, although it should be done with caution.

Plan healthy diets to lose weight

When it comes to losing weight, it will be key to establish a caloric deficit, but also to maintain a healthy diet. In this sense, any of the ones we have mentioned can be useful, although adaptations will have to be made based on individual needs. On the other hand, It will be decisive to combine this good diet with a pattern of intense exercise.

To finish, keep in mind that being overweight is not always caused by bad habits. There may be genetic problems behind it. In these cases, a more complex intervention would have to be considered, even pharmacological in some extreme situations. However, if no improvements are experienced with a change in routine, it is appropriate to consult a specialist.

