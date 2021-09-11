With the end of summer, evenings in front of the television to relax with a good movie return to our lives. Whether it’s thrillers, romantic or comic comedies, fantasy or other films, the choice is truly vast. In fact, for all Netflix lovers, there are many films available and often you are spoiled for choice. For example, if you want to get lost for an evening in a love story of those that excite, the choice is certainly very wide.

But don’t worry! As we continue reading, we will see which are the 3 heart-pounding romantic comedies available on Netflix with which to return to believe in love.

3 heart-pounding romantic comedies available on Netflix to go back to believing in love

“The Pages of Our Lives” is a 2004 romantic comedy based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, a famous author of romantic books. The story tells of the unconditional love between Noah and Allie through a thousand obstacles starting from her family, up to the Second World War. Watching this film, you fully understand how complicated and splendid it can be to live a love story at the same time.

“Notting Hill”

This time it is a great classic from 1999 that sees two cinema icons as protagonists: Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts. The film tells of the birth of love between a slightly clumsy but sweet London bachelor and a star who just wants a normal life. It all takes place in the magnificent Notting Hill district of London, hence the name of the film. Between misadventures and misunderstandings, these two very different people will have the opportunity to know true love.

“PS I love you”

Finally, we conclude the list of 3 heart-pounding romantic comedies available on Netflix with which to return to believe in love with this 2007 film. It is certainly the film that most of all of these three comedies will move us and make us cry. In fact, the story tells of Holly and Gerry, a young and loving couple who are destined to separate forever. In fact, Gerry discovers he is dying and decides to write love letters for his wife. Gerry will make sure these letters are delivered to her on specific dates to help her overcome the loss when it is gone. And above all, to understand that even if a love is lost, it does not mean that it will not be possible to love again, this time perhaps forever.

These 3 romantic films are therefore perfect to return to believing in love, between a tear and a smile in front of the screen.

