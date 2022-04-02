3 horror movies you can’t miss on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 horror movies that are available on Netflix and that are ideal to spend a weekend with some good scares:

deep fear

2016 horror movie available at Netflix. “After suffering the bite of a great white shark, a young surfer is trapped on a rock near the shore and must outwit the predator that stalks her,” says the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada, Angelo Josue Lozano Corzo, Joseph Salas, Brett Cullen, Sedona Legge, Pablo Calva, Diego Espejel, Janelle Bailey and Ava Dean. It has a duration of 86 minutes.

hell swallow you

2018 horror movie that can be found on Netflix. Hoping to find an explanation for her father’s mysterious illness, a young woman travels to the old house and uncovers a horrifying secret from the past.

The film was directed by Timo Tjahjanto and stars Chelsea Islan, Pevita Pearce, Samo Rafael, Karina Suwandhi, Ray Sahetapy, Ruth Marini, Hadijah Shahab, Clara Bernadeth, Kinaryosih, Nicole Rossi. It has a duration of 111 minutes.

Red point

2021 horror film. “A young couple with a baby on the way try to rekindle their marriage during a ski vacation. But they soon find themselves stalked by ruthless killers,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Alain Darborg and stars Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis, Thomas Hanzon, Johannes Kuhnke, Tomas Bergström, Kalled Mustonen, Anna Azcárate. It has a duration of 86 minutes.

