3 horror movies you can’t miss on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 horror movies that recently premiered on Netflix and that are ideal to shorten the week with some good scares:

Land of zombies

Funny horror comedy from 2009. “A lonely young man survives the zombie apocalypse with rules like traveling light. But rules are made to be broken,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Amber Heard, Bill Murray and Derek Graf. It has a duration of 84 minutes.

The witch

Acclaimed 2015 horror film that is available on Netflix. “In New England, a family settles near a forest when its members believe they are victims of a curse,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Robert Eggers and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, Lucas Dawson, Bathsheba Garnett, Sarah Stephens, Julian Richings and Wahab Chaudhry. It has a duration of 93 minutes.

Under the shadow

Iranian horror film from 2016 which is available at Netflix. “During the conflict between Iran and Iraq, a woman takes care of her daughter while her husband is on the front lines, gradually becoming convinced of the presence of evil spirits,” the film’s synopsis says.

The film was directed by Babak Anvari and stars Narges Rashidi, Avin Manshadi, Bobby Naderi, Ray Haratian, Arash Marandi, Hamidreza Djavdan, Soussan Farrokhnia, Bijan Daneshmand, Sajjad Delafrooz, Behi Djanati Atai. It has a duration of 84 minutes.

