3 horror movies you can’t miss on Netflix

James 5 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 24 Views

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 horror movies that recently premiered on Netflix and that are ideal to shorten the week with some good scares:

Source link

About James

Check Also

Memes, anguish, complaints and debauchery, everything that has left, until today, the sale of tickets for Bad Bunny in El Salvador

Yesterday, at 10:30 p.m., the sale of online tickets for the Bad Bunny concert began …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved