3 ideal movies on Netflix to watch the last week of August; You will love it

What is “Don’t stop looking at me” about?

“Don’t stop looking at me” is a German drama film directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, which was selected to be screened in the main competition of the 2018 Venice International Film Festival; It is within the drama genre and lasts 188 minutes.

It also got the German selection for best foreign language film at the Oscars; The central plot is based on the life of the German artist Gerhard Richter, who dedicated his life to painting, specifically using landscape, portrait or still life photographs as the basis for his paintings.

The famous artist won the Wolf Prize for the Arts in Jerusalem in 1995, the Kokoschka Prize in Paris, the Academy of Letters Arts Prize in New York, the Arnold Bode Preis de Documenta and the Golden Lion of Venice.

“Don’t Stop Looking at Me” follows the story of German artist Kurt Barnert, a young painter who was raised in Germany in post-war East Berlin; Since he was a child he showed interest in art and since he visited the art exhibition next to his aunt Elizabeth his passion for painting increases, in addition to the fact that she would become his first mentor, leaving a very deep message that marked him forever: “what is authentic is beautiful”.

Later, her aunt suffers a psychotic break that leads her to be transferred to a specialized institution run by Professor Carl Seeband, a successful gynecologist who rigorously takes the initiative to sterilize any sick woman or with any type of condition that could “compromise the future”. ” of the Aryan race.

What is “Carter” about?

This is titled “Carter”, a South Korean film written and directed by Jung Byung-gil, in which it follows the story of an agent named Michael Bane who suffers from amnesia who has been involved in a mysterious and risky mission after a pandemic. deadly enough for the United States and North Korea.

Despite the fact that he no longer has memories, he manages to find a device in his head and a voice in his ears that gives him orders to avoid being killed; it starred Joo Won, Camilla Belle, and Lee Sung-jae. The protagonist, in addition to saving his life, must rescue a girl who could in turn save the planet from a virus with a rapid effect and expansion known as ZDC that turns anyone affected into a zombie.

It should be noted that the protagonist of this story, Joo Won, is known for participating in productions such as “King of Baking, Kim Takgu” (2010), “Ojakgyo Family” (2011), “Bridal Mask” (2012), “Good Doctor” (2013), “Fatal Intuition” (2015), “My Sassy Girl” (2017) and “Alice” (2020).

“In the aftermath of a deadly pandemic that has ravaged the United States and North Korea, an agent is thrown into a mysterious mission. With no memories, he finds a device in his head. A voice in his ears gives him orders to avoid being killed,” reads in the official synopsis.

What is “Forsaken” about?

“Forsaken” is a Canadian film that premiered in 2015, which follows the story of John Henry, which is set in 1872, where he decides to return to his hometown after abandoning his life as a gunman and his good reputation as a murderer, with the only hope of being able to remedy the relationship with his father.

John’s father turns out to be Reverend Clayton, who lives a quiet life until his son returns to look for him in the town where he discovers that a gang has terrorized all the inhabitants in order to get the landowners to sell their land so that the train passes through the town, however, John must choose the path of violence to stop them or stop and give his father peace of mind.

This production full of intensity will catch you in 90 minutes, which was directed by Jon Cassar with the script written by Brad Mirman, and which featured performances by Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, Brian Cox, Demi Moore, Siobhan Williams, Michael Wincott , Landon Liboiron, Greg Ellis, Wesley Morgan, Aaron Poole, Michael Therriault, and Christopher Rosamond.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production made by the production companies Panacea Entertainment, Minds Eye Pictures, and Rollercoaster Films, which is within the western and drama genre:

