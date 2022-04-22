3 ideal natural oils for care – Revista Para Ti

The actress revealed that to have healthy hair she chooses to use natural remedies and products without too many chemicals.

At 32 years old, Emma Watson She remains splendid and recently confessed that she prefers natural products and without so many chemicals for the care of her skin and hair, in an interview for Into the Gloss.

“My grandmother was a redhead, so I have a lot of warmth in my hair color. But for some reason, when they dye it, it tends to look brassy or orange,” he said. the actress and then revealed that he uses a mask to match those tones and make his hair look spectacular.

In addition, rrevealed that the natural oils They are your allies to keep your hair healthy. We tell you the properties of some of them so that you are encouraged to add them to your routine.

orange oil: Contains multiple antioxidants such as vitamin C that helps promote hair growth and protect hair follicles from external agents that can damage it.

Argan oil: It is one of the favorites for the beauty industry, since it has the ability to hydrate in depth. It is ideal for those who dye their hair and also to moisturize damaged and dry hair.

Coconut oil: Emma Watson said it was one of her favorites and that she uses it on the ends to give them a silky touch. In addition to providing maximum hydration, it strengthens the hair and gives it softness.