3 illegal things that your operator does not allow you to do

Unreasonable use of unlimited fees

In recent years, many operators have offered and promoted rates without data limits. With their contract, users stop worrying if they reach the end of the month with gigabytes or not. However, if we look at the small print and the legal conditions of this type of rate with infinite data, they are not as unlimited as they appear.

Unlimited data rates are subject to a fair use criteria by consumers. A clause that has also appeared for some time in the rates for unlimited voice calls. That is, the data is really unlimited when used for regular consumption of browsing, streaming video, listening to music or playing online games. If the operator believes that a user makes improper use of data, it can decide to restrict or completely block the connection of that line to the Internet.

For example, many of these types of contracts consider that, “the use of the Services for purposes of listening or remote surveillance, as well as any connection, regardless of its duration, surveillance with video, photo, voice or web cameras, “machine-to-machine” connections, vending machines, for home monitoring or similar”. That is, use the data of these rates for baby monitoring devices, to put a case.