3 illegal things that your operator does not allow you to do

Unreasonable use of unlimited fees
In recent years, many operators have offered and promoted rates without data limits. With their contract, users stop worrying if they reach the end of the month with gigabytes or not. However, if we look at the small print and the legal conditions of this type of rate with infinite data, they are not as unlimited as they appear.
Unlimited data rates are subject to a fair use criteria by consumers. A clause that has also appeared for some time in the rates for unlimited voice calls. That is, the data is really unlimited when used for regular consumption of browsing, streaming video, listening to music or playing online games. If the operator believes that a user makes improper use of data, it can decide to restrict or completely block the connection of that line to the Internet.
For example, many of these types of contracts consider that, “the use of the Services for purposes of listening or remote surveillance, as well as any connection, regardless of its duration, surveillance with video, photo, voice or web cameras, “machine-to-machine” connections, vending machines, for home monitoring or similar”. That is, use the data of these rates for baby monitoring devices, to put a case.
Visit illegal websites
We know the traditional web that we use on a daily basis as the Surface Web, about 4% of the Internet, which includes everything that is indexed by traditional search engines. Of the remaining 96%, it is estimated that 91% is occupied by the Deep Web. Every day we enter the Deep Web when we access our email or any website where we have to enter an access code.
Although we often confuse it, the Dark Web It is a small part of the Deep Web where we can find mainly illegal trading sites. In this case, apart from not being advisable to access illegal web pages that can damage your computer, the operators also do not consider it appropriate and legal to enter this type of illegal site.
IPTV
Using IPTV to watch streaming content is more than usual today for all those users who want to access content from paid platforms at a lower price through a pirate IPTV.
Obviously, the telephone operators, as well as the authorities, consider the use of pirate IPTV to be illegal. There are many operations against IPTV that come to light every week in all the countries of the world. In addition, beyond a poor quality of service, users face possible loss of money, theft of bank details and even legal problems, since it is a service that is not allowed.