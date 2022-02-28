3 infallible beauty tips (that Jennifer Aniston puts into practice) – Revista Para Ti

These are not secrets kept under lock and key or sophisticated treatments: they are healthy habits that you have sustained over time, making a difference in how you feel and how you look.

Jennifer Aniston is an example that healthy habits that can be sustained over time have a great positive impact on how the body looks and feels: at 53, she looks jovial and splendid and it’s not just thanks to genetics.

As she commented in different interviews, she does several things every day to feel good:

1- Always use sunscreen

“I have one in the car, one in my bag, one in the sink, also in the kitchen, in the bedroom, and in the bathroom. In all sides. As well as my hand cream. Creams and sunscreen all the time“he confessed Jennifer Aniston. Beauty experts say that this product is the first on the list of antiage products.

2- She is very careful with her hydration

“Since this is the only body we have, we have to be really good and aware of what we eat and how we take care of our skin. Sleeping well is extremely important, just like hydrating with water, water, water. It is very important to achieve that extra shine“, he explained.

3- Eat a balanced diet

To end, the Friends actress always refers to meMaintaining a healthy diet is very important. “I believe that when you eat sugar or junk food, your face, body and energy levels will show you the result of that. Eating healthy is a lifestyle. I don’t feel deprived because I also consent 100%. It’s like 70/30 on everything. Your body listens to you.”

