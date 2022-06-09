3 intrigue movies to watch on Netflix

Attention, lovers of mystery and intrigue films: today we think of you and we have made a list with three totally unmissable recommendations of the genre. Here we tell you about them.

The room

2015 – Dir: Lenny Abrahamson

The room tells the extraordinary story of Jack (Jacob Tremblay), a 5-year-old boy who is cared for by his loving and devoted mother, Joy (Brie Larson). Like any good parent, Joy, also called Ma, is dedicated to keeping Jack happy and safe, caring for him with warmth, love, and doing typical things like playing and telling stories, but his life is anything but typical.

Joy was kidnapped seven years ago and now they are both locked in a small room, where she has created an entire universe for Jack, and will stop at nothing to ensure that her son can live a full and normal life..

However, as Jack’s curiosity about her situation grows, and Ma’s resilience reaches its breaking point, they implement a risky plan to escape that will ultimately bring them face to face with what may turn out to be the most terrifying thing: the real world.

The room It was part of the 20 best films of 2016 according to Indie Hoy.

widows

2018 – Dir: Steve McQueen

film adaptation of Widows -the 1983 British miniseries-, this time set in present-day Chicago, about four women with nothing in common except a debt inherited from the criminal activities of their late husbands. Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (elizabeth debicki), Pretty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) decide to take control of their destiny and conspire to forge a future with their own rules.

Forgotten

2017 – Dir: Jang Hang-jun

Jin-seok tries to discover the truth about the kidnapping of his brother, who has come back very changed and with no memories of the last 19 days in captivity.. Directed by Jang Hang Junthis South Korean film stars Kang Ha-neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Mun Seong-kun Y Na Young-hee.