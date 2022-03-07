3 keys about Solana, one of the cryptocurrencies of the moment

Solana currently has the capacity to process more than 50,000 transactions per second (TPS). The developers claim that as the network grows, the speed of transactions could approach 700,000 TPS . This is considerably higher than Ethereum’s current processing speed of between 15 and 45 TPS.

Solana’s ambitious design aims to solve the trilemma of the blockchain, a concept proposed by the creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, according to which a chain of blocks has to sacrifice one of the three key aspects ( decentralization, security and scalability ) in favor of the other two.

Many developers have been attracted to the blockchain because of Solana’s speed and low transaction costs. The Solana project currently houses a diverse set of dApps (decentralized apps) and smart contract initiatives. As a result, SOL is a widely used cryptocurrency in the world, in the Top 10 in market capitalization, surpassing DogeCoin or Polkadot.

Solana’s scalability favors low cost

Solana’s scalability ensures that transactions remain below $0.01 for both developers and users. Solana, according to some market insiders, is at the start of its growth cycle and has the potential to match Ethereum in terms of price and market value in the coming years.

Blockchains have greater scalability, depending on the number of transactions per second they can support, as they scale better and better. In decentralized ones, time discrepancies and higher performance slow them down, which means that network congestion can lead to exorbitant prices.

Solana’s design solves this problem by having a leader node chosen based on the mechanism proof of stake (in English Proof of Stake, PoS) to reduce its energy consumption and increase the speed of transactions. Unlike Proof of Work (PoW) blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin, what makes it more ecological.

This is combined with Proof of Historya sequence of calculations that provides a digital record that confirms that an event has occurred on the network at any time, to create a trusted system for determining the time of a transaction.

Safer transactions

Solana events and transactions are using the SHA-256 hash algorithm. This function takes an input and produces a single output that is extremely difficult to predict. Solana takes the output of one transaction and uses it as input for the next hash.

According to their blog, the Solana team has developed eight basic technical features to help the blockchain match the capabilities of a centralized system for security measures, including Turbine and SeaLevel.

They recently announced Solana Pay, a new payment protocol decentralizedopen and truly peer-to-peer “to pave the way for a future where digital currencies prevail and digital money moves across the Internet as if it were data, without censorship and without intermediaries taxing every transaction.”