3 keys to keep in mind

are you looking for a New mobile? Don’t you know exactly what to base yourself on to buy one or the other? Today we are going to explain to you the 3 things that we believe the most important when buying a new mobile. In a smartphone there are many sections and not all are equally important. If what matters to you is buy a device with a good experience, that does not go slowly and that can last you several years, you should continue reading.

What is the most important thing when buying a mobile?

It is a rather ambiguous question, since each user or expert will give you a different answer based on their needs or beliefs. At ProAndroid we believe that the most important thing is to have a device with good performance, a good set of memories and a quality screen.

These components, along with the battery, are the ones you will always use. and choose a smartphone having 3 good options in these sections will ensure a decent experience in daily use.

Choose a quality screen

The screen is the element that you will always be visualizing when you use your smartphone. She is the one in charge of making you interact with him and the one that will show you everything interesting. For this reason it is one of the most important components of any smartphone.

Which one is correct in 2022? Leaving size aside, resolution is the key to choosing it. Our recommendation is that it be Full HD, because the quality with which you will visualize the content will not leave you indifferent. Opting for an HD panel will make you start to notice the pixels and the experience will decrease.

Another important aspect at the moment is the refresh rate. This feature is very noticeable and is important if you want to opt for a quality panel. Advanced refresh rates are 90, 120 or 144Hz. Opting for a 60Hz smartphone in 2022 is not a bad thing, but it will give you a below average experience.

Lastly, you need to choose which display technology you want. You will find IPS LCD screens, OLED or AMOLED. The highest quality will be offered by the last two, while LCD panels tend to have duller colors and lower quality.

The processor will mark the performance of your mobile

The processor may be the most important part in determining the experience of a smartphone. An HD screen will make you see things worse, but you won’t stop seeing them. With a bad processor the experience can be disastrous.

We are not going to leave you a list with all the processors that you should choose and those that you should not, because it would be immense. Our recommendation is that you opt for popular processors and report on their performance.

Watching videos about the performance of that mobile or the specific processor is a very good idea to know how it will behave. You can also Google the comparison between two processorswhich will allow you to know which one offers better performance in certain aspects.

For some time now, the high-end and mid-range have offered quality processors and with which you will have no problem. The problems begin when you want to lower the budget too much, because in the medium/low range there are still options that are not recommended at all.

Memory will give you freedom and lifespan

Another vital aspect is memories. All smartphones have two: RAM memory and internal storage. The first is not the most important, although it can also determine the performance of your mobile.

The key internal storage is not on if the device has 64 or 128GB, but on the type of memory. You should run away from eMMC memory chips and opt for the UFS. The differences are abysmal and if a brand sells you a current mobile phone with eMMC memory, you should eliminate that model from the list.

Of course, you should also run away from memory chip with very little storage. A memory of 32 GB, although it may seem sufficient, in 2022 can be a drag. It will take a few weeks to fill the storage, which will make your mobile, little by little, go slower and slower.

If you are going to buy a mobile in 2022, our recommendation is to opt for at least one 64GB memory. And if it can be 128 GB much better, because it will take much longer to have space problems.

Regarding RAM, you should not take too many factors into account. Just check that it is LPDDR4 or higher and that do not offer less than 4 GB. Below these two figures everything gets complicated, since the rest of the components also tend to lower the level.

Other important aspects that are not vital

We have not included certain aspects in the most important for pure preference. The fact of having a best camera It is something that not all users are looking for. Neither does it have the best battery or a design of 10.

The key aspects are those that allow the device to offer a quality experience and, from our point of view, they are those that we have mentioned above. But, of course, there are others that may be important to you.

A good example is the camera or the battery. The bad news is that you won’t get much quality information by reading mobile feature lists. Brands try to make a good marketing including more sensors and many megapixels, something that does not determine the quality of the general camera.

If the camera is important to you, our recommendation is that you take a look at the reviews. Check that the photographs you take are of quality and live up to your expectations. Having 100 MP does not guarantee you anything and having 12 MP does not put you in the bag of the worst cameras either.

Regarding the battery, you should not pay too much attention to the mAh, although they are important. The brands will give you the figure (mAh) of its capacity, but you are interested in knowing how long that capacity lasts in said mobile.

5,000 mAh do not perform the same in one smartphone as in another, so opting for a 4,000 mAh mobile is not always worse than opting for one of 4,500 or 5,000mAh. Again, you should see how the device you are comparing squeezes battery life. Two mobiles with 5,000 mAh from different brands are not at the same level, since each one makes a different cost, mainly determined by its components.

Choose a good experience and then the rest

Our recommendation is that you base your search on a smartphone with a good screen, good memory and a good processor. this you will ensure performance and a quality display, the two things that you will need most in your day to day life.

Then you can opt for features like the camera, a better battery or a specific design. And you, what important things you look at when buying a new mobile?