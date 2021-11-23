Health

-3 kg in 7 days with the weekly diet for her and ex him!

Diet for lose weight About 3 kg in just 7 days, coming to lose 3/5 kg in 14 days. There diet weekly that you find below, perfect for her and for him, allows a detox action thanks to the diet enhanced by the good amount of fiber. “Vegetables, of the non-starchy type, are available and in abundant quantities” explain the nutritionists of the Centro Santagostino in Milan. «In this way intestinal function is gently stimulated. You feel even more full due to the sponge effect of the fibers in the stomach. Not to mention the contribution of minerals and “living water” ».

In diet for lose weight you read below is there some “no” food. «No alcohol, which provides empty calories and practically all from sugars. No sugary drinks as well as added sugar in coffee and tea. Obviously, there are no desserts but not entirely: on Sundays there is a “sweet reward”. Precisely the small amount of sugars daily, from the healthiest sources, makes it possible not to feel the diet as an excessive sacrifice “say the nutritionists.
CLICK BELOW FOR THE WEEKLY DIET ▼

MONDAY / 1st DAY

– BREAKFAST: a cup of unsweetened coffee or tea. A small crepe made with an egg. – SNACK: 25 g of shelled almonds. – LUNCH: 50 g of wholemeal orecchiette topped with boiled turnip greens and chilli. 150 g of grilled chicken breast. Steamed Brussels sprouts. – SNACK: a cup of blueberries topped with lemon juice. – DINNER: mixed vegetable soup. 200 g of steamed salmon cubes with a teaspoon of sesame seeds.

TUESDAY / 2nd DAY

– BREAKFAST: a cup of unsweetened coffee or tea. 80 g of sliced ​​chicken. – SNACK: a cooked apple with 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. – LUNCH: 200 g of grilled sea bream with pink pepper. Boiled chicory. – SNACK: 2 kiwis. – DINNER: 150 g of sliced ​​turkey topped with 2 teaspoons of yogurt mayonnaise. 50 g of wholemeal bread. Steamed spinach.

WEDNESDAY / 3rd DAY

– BREAKFAST: a cup of unsweetened coffee or tea. A small pancake with 2 tablespoons of lean ricotta. – SNACK: 25 g of shelled hazelnuts – LUNCH: 150 g of baked chicken with rosemary. Mushrooms in a pan. 50 g of wholemeal rye bread. – SNACK: a pomegranate. – DINNER: leek soup prepared with stewed and smoothie leeks. 200 g of cod in a pan.

THURSDAY / 4th DAY

– BREAKFAST: a cup of unsweetened coffee or tea. 2 slices of sliced ​​chicken. Vegetables. – SNACK: 40 g of caciotta. – LUNCH: turkey burger (150 g). Lettuce salad. – SNACK: 2 kiwis. – DINNER: cream of pumpkin prepared with stewed and pureed pumpkin. 200 g of steamed hake.

FRIDAY / 5th DAY

– BREAKFAST: a cup of coffee or tea without sugar. A Greek yogurt with flax seeds. – SNACK: 25 g of toasted pumpkin seeds. – LUNCH: 50 g of wholemeal spaghetti seasoned with boiled broccoli; 200 g of grilled tuna. Fennel. – SNACK: a cup of raspberries. – DINNER: mixed vegetable soup. 150 g of grilled chicken breast.

SATURDAY / 6th DAY

– BREAKFAST: a cup of unsweetened coffee or tea. A small crepe made with an egg. – SNACK: 25 g of walnuts. – LUNCH: 150 g of grilled turkey leg with herbs. Steamed Brussels sprouts. – SNACK: a pomegranate. – DINNER: pan of mixed vegetables (cauliflower, radicchio, leeks, shallots) with which you can fill a small wholemeal pita (50 g). 200 g of grilled swordfish.

SUNDAY / 7th DAY

– BREAKFAST: a cup of unsweetened coffee or tea. A Greek yogurt with flax seeds. – SNACK: 25 g of toasted pumpkin seeds. – LUNCH: 50 g of wholemeal fusilli topped with 200 g of fresh tuna cooked in a pan with parsley, oil and diced herbs. Boiled beets. A slice of forest fruit tart or a small pudding. – SNACK: a pomegranate. – DINNER: cream of spinach prepared with boiled spinach and smoothies. 150 g of grilled turkey with herbs.

Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

