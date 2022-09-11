3 Lamborghinis that Gal Gadot could buy thanks to Snow White

Gal Gadot has several cars in her garage, however, none are from the iconic Italian brand. She knows 3 Lamborghini models that the actress could buy with the salary that she will receive for the movie Snow White, below.

Gal Gadot is today one of the highest grossing celebrities in the world. For this reason, the big film companies offer you juicy salary contracts. Just because of her performance in Red Noticewhere he shared filming with Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnsonthe Israeli received a salary of $20 million.

in the recent D23Expothe actress went on stage with Rachel Zegler to present the new project Disney: Snow White (Snow White in Latin America). For this film, we assume that Gadot will receive a large sum of money, so he could treat himself to adding one or more of these to his garage. Lamborghinis:

1) Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus that Gal Gadot could buy.

The actress who starred Death On The Nile could buy a Lamborghini Urus for about 250 thousand dollars. This supercar hides under the hood a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 650 horsepower. Thanks to it, the car can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305km/h.

2) Lamborghini Huracan Performante

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante that Gal Gadot could buy.

By 300 thousand dollars the wonder-woman could add to your garage Lamborghini Huracan Performante. This model has a 5.2-liter V10 engine under the hood, which gives you 630 horsepower of power Thus, this second Lamborghini that Gadot could buy reaches a top speed of 340km/h and it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

3) Lamborghini Aventador S

The Lamborghini Aventador S that Gal Gadot could buy.

This last Lamborghini that the Israeli actress could buy has a market value of 425 thousand dollars. Under the hood, hides a powerful 6.2-liter V12 engine which generates a power of 740 horsepower. In this way, the Aventador S is able to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and to reach a 350km/h top speed.