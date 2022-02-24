3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks With Potential Lifetime Dividends

If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, it makes sense to keep some solid large-cap tech stocks in your portfolio. These companies are better able to withstand wars, recessions or pandemics than their smaller-cap counterparts, thus providing security in times of crisis.

During economic turbulence, which could come if the Federal Reserve begins to hike rates aggressively or if Russian aggression in Europe continues to intensify, these corporate strengths are especially beneficial to investors, whether or not they are seeking dividend yields.

In addition to receiving income when it’s needed most, large-cap dividend stocks are also less volatile. That’s why its strong balance sheets, essential products and services, and extensive global presence also translate into reliable payments.

Below, we’ve identified three of these stocks for investors looking for income security at a time of increasing volatility:

1.Apple (NASDAQ:)

Many investors see Apple as a tech stock with income appeal. Yet the iPhone maker is one of the world’s most cash-rich companies. According to securities records, the company’s cash pile (cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities) currently stands at more than $200 billion as of December 25.

Description: AAPL Weekly Chart

This means that Cupertino, California-based Apple has plenty of ability to weather global crises and keep income-seeking investors happy.

The stock, which closed Wednesday at $160.24, has what appears to be a tiny 0.51% dividend yield. But that should not be considered disappointing. The company offers a powerful combination of increased dividends and share buybacks to drive total return for its investors. In the last five years, Apple has increased its dividend by nearly 10% or more. Right now, the company pays $0.22 per share as a quarterly dividend.

In addition, in recent years, Apple has been the largest repurchaser of its own shares among companies listed on the . The maker of smartphones, personal computers and wearables spent $85.5 billion in share buybacks and $14.5 billion in dividends in its 2021 fiscal year, which ended in September.

This strength, coupled with strong results, is one of the main reasons Apple shares have been less volatile in the current sell-off of high-growth names. Although Apple shares have fallen almost 12% for the year as a whole. Meanwhile, the tech-laden , has lost more than 18% over the same period.

2. Microsoft (NASDAQ:)

Software and infrastructure giant Microsoft has proven to be a great option for buy-and-hold investors. The company’s dividend per share has grown 10% annually for the past five years. With a closing price of $280.34 at yesterday’s close, Microsoft’s annual dividend yield is just under 1%; Microsoft pays a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share.

This profitability may seem low, but we must not forget that the company continues to grow. Including dividend payments, Microsoft has provided a total return of 335% over the last five years, more than double what the NASDAQ reported.

Description: MSFT Weekly Chart

Even if the broader US economy enters a turbulent period due to rising inflation, Microsoft’s core businesses should prove more resilient than the competition. The company has strong positions in office productivity software, operating systems and server applications, areas of the technology market where Microsoft can raise prices without risking losing too many customers. This trend was made clear in the company’s latest earnings report.

If you’re investing for retirement, companies like Microsoft are perfect for keeping in your portfolio. They are the giants who have the power to defend their businesses and offer you benefits for the rest of your life.

3. Broadcom (NASDAQ:)

Broadcom, one of the world’s largest chipmakers, is another solid pick for long-term investors. The San Jose, California-based company makes parts for smartphones, key components of networking equipment, and semiconductors for running home Wi-Fi equipment and set-top boxes.

Description: AVGO Weekly Chart

Broadcom shares, which closed at $565.31 on Wednesday, offer a dividend yield of 2.54%, with a quarterly dividend payout of $4.1. In addition, Broadcom’s five-year average dividend growth rate has been 48%, demonstrating management’s desire to reward income-seeking investors.

After posting strong results in December, Broadcom was dragged down by the market sell-off in growth stocks and lost around 15% for the year as a whole.

In December, Broadcom increased its quarterly dividend by 14% and unveiled a $10 billion buyback plan. Both moves are in line with the company’s previous commitments to return more cash to shareholders if it doesn’t find a major acquisition to pursue.

Due to the lure of Broadcom’s dividends, Bank of America (NYSE:) reiterated its buy rating on the stock despite the current sell-off, which is driving down the value of semiconductor companies’ shares. In a note, the bank’s analysts said it offers “high-quality growth at a compelling valuation.”

“Broadcom generates between $3bn and $4bn of free cash flow each quarter (~50% margin) with a 3% dividend yield, well above the 1.2% average, and with a consistent track record dividend growth.