3 lessons in romantic love and a remedy against jealousy from ‘Cyrano’

In the dark, a woman listens from her balcony to the declaration of love of her suitor, who wants to conquer her with the spell of his words. Actually, the speaker is Cyrano, the girl’s cousin, a romantic self-conscious about his physical appearance, that he fears revealing his true love to Roxane.

The most wonderful declaration of love ever made

Cyrano is a revision of the classic of letters set in the 17th century, Cyrano de Bergerac, which came back into fashion in 1990 thanks to Jean-Paul Rappeneau’s film with Grard Depardieu, Vincent Prez and Anne Brochet. This new version stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones). Haley Bennett, movie director’s girlfriend JoeWright (atonement), plays Roxane.

It is a work written in 1897 by Edmond Rostand, based on the life and real events of a French 17th-century poet and playwright, who was a contemporary of Molire and is considered a precursor of science fiction by pretending to travel to the moon. This work is one of the most emblematic of French culture and is studied in all high schools.

1. Who knows his smile, knows perfection

In a scene from the play, Cyrano explains to a friend the love he feels. “It’s very simple: I’m in love with the most beautiful woman in the world, the most resplendent, the most delicate, the blondest…” he says.

Cyrano

His friend, Le Bret, fascinated by the description, asks: “My God! And who is that woman?”

“Inadvertently, a mortal danger; but so exquisite, so wonderful, that one cannot think of another like it; it is a trap of nature… A rose in which love lays an ambush! Who knows his smile, knows perfection. He makes grace come out of nothing; It seems that in every gesture he has a divine air. Neither you, Venus, will know how to climb into your shell, nor you, Diana, walk through the vast flowery forests, with the grace with which she climbs into her cup and walks through Paris! “, Answers Cyrano.

2. That feeling that invades me, is it true love?

Cyrano is romancing Roxane on Christian’s behalf. He acts as an intermediary between the two, but she doesn’t know that the one who really loves him is hers, her cousin Cyrano’s. “When it comes to love, I hate it [el ingenio]. When you love, it is a crime to prolong that game. Also, there inevitably comes a time – I pity those for whom it never comes – when we feel united by a noble love, which turns sad with every beautiful word we say,” says Cyrano.

Cyrano

And he continues: “This feeling, terrible and jealous that invades me, is true love… It has all the sad fury of love and yet it is not selfish. Ah! For your happiness I would give mine, even if you would never find out.” If only I could ever, even from afar, hear the laughter of happiness born of my sacrifice!… Each look of yours arouses in me a new virtue!… It gives me more courage! Do you understand now what happens to me? Do you feel in this shadow, climb up to you my soul? In truth, this night is too beautiful, too sweet… I tell you all this and you… you listen to me! It’s too much! Even my wildest hope, I will never wait for you so long! Now all that remains is for me to die.”

3. What is a kiss, but an oath?

In Act III, Roxane overhears Cyrano, believing him to be her lover, Christian. “What is a kiss, after all, but an oath taken a little closer, a promise more precise, a confession that needs to be confirmed, the culmination of love, a secret that has the mouth for an ear, an infinite instant that provokes a bee’s buzz, a communion with the taste of flowers, a way of breathing for a moment the heart of the other and of tasting, through the lips, the soul of the other. beloved?” says the secret lover.

Cyrano

4. …And a remedy against jealousy

Roxane accuses her cousin Cyrano of being jealous. She thinks that her beloved Christian is the one who writes her the love letters that have seduced her, but in reality the author of it is Cyrano. In this way, Roxane would accuse Cyrano of being jealous of himself. “Yes! Jealous that an author surpasses you! And this, does not perhaps show a great tenderness?: ‘Towards you my heart goes like a cry, and if kisses were sent in writing, you would read my letter with your lips”, says Roxane.

To avoid jealousy, the work of Cyrano de Bergerac tells us, self-esteem and self-confidence are essential, aspects that the protagonist does not have due to his physical appearance. And the last piece of advice from the experts for those prone (or prone) to feel jealousy: do not connect to social networks. “There is nothing more valuable than building self-confidence,” says Cyrano, inspired by the classics.

