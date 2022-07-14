3 magnificent fantasy series on Prime Video with which to liven up the wait for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ – News series

The long-awaited series set in the JRR Tolkien universe will arrive on the Amazon platform catalog on September 2, 2022, but fans of the genre can get ready with other excellent titles already available.

There is no doubt that 2022 is a great year for fantasy lovers. Two of the most anticipated and ambitious projects of the genre will see the light of day at the end of this summer: first, the ‘spin-off’ of Game of Thrones The House of the Dragon August 22 on HBO Max; then the long-awaited debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2 on Prime Video. In addition, Netflix also comes with an ambitious proposal: the complex adaptation of the famous graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, Sandmanwhich opens on the platform of the big N on August 5.

As we rub our hands together before his arrival, perhaps you want to enjoy other stories set in captivating universes, with characters from other worlds but with whom you have much more to do than you think and with exciting plots full of twists and other elements that can go from absurd humor to the most tender love story.

Although it will be a summer full of fantasy, if there is a debut in 2022 that has half the world crazy, it is undoubtedly the ambitious series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhich is the first live action series set in the universe created by JRR Tolkien and today shows its first breakthrough.

Its premiere will take place on September 2, 2022 in Prime Video So, still with a couple of months to go, here are some other really great fantasy series that are already available on Amazon’s streaming platform:

THE WHEEL OF TIME

After a good handful of years in development and considered one of the most ambitious literary adaptations imaginable, The Wheel of Time became a reality in November 2021 at the hands of Rafe Judkins, a brilliant screenwriter and lover of the original saga of novels that he took it as his life’s work, and from the Amazon streaming platform, which also has the long-awaited on its hands The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Lovers of Robert Jordan’s long-running 14-book work awaited it eagerly but fearfully, and non-readers of the saga but fantasy lovers with great curiosity. In the end, the result met, even with some criticism, the expectations in a quite generalized way, it became a real audience success for the platform and you already have at least two more seasons guaranteed.

Adaptation of Jordan’s play, The Wheel of Time is set in a universe where only women are allowed to use magic and begins with the arrival of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a powerful sorceress belonging to the Aes Sedai – a powerful organization dedicated to controlling the use of Power. unique-, to Dos Ríos. There, among a small group of young people, is the Reborn Prince, a person destined to save the world and later destroy it in a story that repeats itself over and over again in The Wheel of Time. But she is not the only one looking for him, since the ability to wield the One Power in the wrong hands can be catastrophic… And that’s something an identity known as The Dark One cares a lot about.

GOOD OMENS

If you are a fantasy lover, surely you know very well good omensthe novel translated into Spanish under the title of good omens co-written by two of the most recognized authors of the genre in the world: Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. With Douglas Mackinnon as director and with Gaiman himself signing the scripts, the series premiered a first season in 2019, which is the one available on Prime Video, but is guaranteed a second on the platform.

Like the novel but set in our days, the story places us in the time before the Apocalypse and the Final Judgment. The Antichrist is about to be born but a demon named Crowley and the angel Aziraphale, played by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively, have lived on Earth for so long that they have become attached to their lives and to humans themselves. Of those who take pity completely. Thus, despite being so different, they will be able to leave what separates them from their side to work side by side to prevent fate from taking its course. How? Locating the real one and channeling his path.

In the second season, as it was advanced at the time of confirmation, plots that go beyond the original material will be exploredbut, with Gaiman at the helm, we can rest easy.

CARNIVAL ROW

Perhaps it hasn’t had the same reception as the previous ones, but if you like fantasy and universes full of beautiful creatures with wings, you should also give Carnival Rowthat combines the period genre with a fantasy world and uses a love story as a common thread. At the moment it also has a single season on Prime Video, but already a second installment is guaranteed even without a release date.

Developed by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, the series is a dream come true for the latter, since it is based on the script he wrote for a movie, A Killing on Carnival Row, which never came to be. With Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in the shoes of the main characters, the story is set in a neo-Victorian world, in which humans coexist with mythological creatures, although the relationships between the two are not easy.

And it is in this context that To the purest procedural series, the fiction narrates the investigation of unsolved murders that have occurred in the city and that have completely worsened the relationship between species.

